Alex Jones dazzles in bold ruffled blouse and fitted trousers for 'night out'

Alex Jones frequently delights fans with her bold outfit choices, and her latest ensemble did just that.

The One Show host took to Instagram with a series of snaps from backstage of the BBC One game show, The Wheel, which is hosted by Michael McIntyre. The 46-year-old, who appeared as a celebrity guest on an upcoming episode, looked super glamorous in a vibrant green buttoned blouse, which featured ruffles and puff sleeves.

Alex paired the shirt with fitted black trousers and hoop earrings featuring a pearl stud. She wrote in the caption: "A bonkers day filming #thewheel such a lot of fun. Feel like I’ve been on a night out!"

© Instagram Alex Jones looked stunning in a vibrant green blouse

She went on to thank her glam team, writing: "Face painted and hair by @lizbeckettmua. Styled by @tesswrightstylist."

Fans were quick to praise the stunning look, with one person writing: "Love that blouse - it's fabulous and really suits you," while another added: "The blouse looks amazing. Gorgeous colour on you."

When she's not busy filming at the BBC, Alex is a doting mum to her three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and one-year-old Annie, who she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson. The star often shares glimpses of her home life with her Instagram followers and recently revealed a major milestone for her youngest son, who learned how to ride a bike.

Alex was so proud of her young son

Alex posted a sweet video of Kit riding his bike alongside his older brother, Teddy. In the caption, she shared her hopes that this might lead to family bike rides when the weather starts to improve: "Can't wait for the weather to get better again so that we can do more bike rides as a family.

"Especially now that Kit has learnt to ride too. Lots of you asked which bike he rides and it's a @squishbikes one. The boys love them because they're really light with no clunky parts and easier for us grown ups to carry if they get fed up."

