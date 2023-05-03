Yellowstone's Kevin Costner's jaw-dropping net worth revealed as wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner files for divorce

The actor married the model in 2004 and they have three children together

Kevin Costner's marriage to his wife, Christine Baumgartner, is over, but what does this mean for the couple's future finances and the fortune he has amassed during his lengthy career?

The 69-year-old Yellowstone star is worth a staggering $250 million according to CelebrityNetworth.com while the former model's is significantly less.

TMZ were the first to report the couple had split and Kevin's statement via his representative later confirmed he did not want their marriage to end.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read. "We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Kevin and Christine, 49, share three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, and she is seeking joint custody of them.

MORE: Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham confirm relationship

MORE: Kevin Costner makes rare public appearance with wife Christine - and wow!

While her net worth pales in comparison to her soon-to-be ex-husband, Christine has built a successful career for herself.

© Getty Images Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce from Kevin Costner after 18 years of marriage

She's estimated to be worth $7 million as the co-founder of handbag company, Cat Bag Couture, and from her former career as a model.

Christine is reportedly not seeking spousal support, with Kevin's response filed by Laura Wasser.

MORE: Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star with heartfelt tribute

MORE: Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz's famous ex-husband revealed

Laura indicated that a prenuptial agreement exists between the two, stating, "Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement."

© Instagram Kevin did not want the marriage to end

Kevin was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, with whom he shares three children - Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. He also has a son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy. His first divorce settlement saw Cindy walk away with $50 million.

News of his divorce from Christine comes after fresh details about Kevin's rift with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan came to light.

Sources claimed that Taylor's alleged "God complex" has left Costner frustrated with the development of the hit Paramount Network series.

© Getty Taylor and Kevin at the world premiere of Yellowstone in 2018

There are also reports that Costner's character, John Dutton, may be killed off in the second half of Yellowstone's current fifth season.

The first half of the season ended on New Year's Day, with the second half initially scheduled to premiere this summer, though that timeline now seems uncertain.

Kevin, who is directing his Western saga Horizon, reportedly wanted to film the second half of the season for only one week.

It remains unclear when production on the new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 will begin, or if they will indeed feature the death of John Dutton.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.