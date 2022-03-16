Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute The TV star took to Instagram to share some touching words

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71.

MORE: Yellowstone announces major change for season five - and fans will be thrilled

Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Costner will soon return to screens for Yellowstone season five

Many of Kevin's followers were left touched by his post and took to the comment section to show support. "I'm very sorry, Kevin. How sad to hear about this. I always enjoyed his movies," one said while another added: "I'm just hearing this for the first time. My heart goes out to his Friends & Family."

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Yellowstone star teases romance for Kevin Costner's John Dutton in season five

A third wrote: "So many wonderful films and roles over the years, as with you. He will be missed at the cinema. The Big Chill and Mr Brooks were both wonderful viewing experiences, albeit very different from each other."

The news of the Oscar-winning actor's passing was confirmed on Sunday, with his son Will revealing to Deadline that he had died of natural causes surrounded by family.

MORE: Yellowstone fan? Five ways to explore America's oldest national park

His statement read in full: "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes."

William won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spider Woman before receiving two more nominations for Broadcast News and Children of a Lesser God. As well as Mr Brooks, he also starred alongside Kevin in the film The Big Chill.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.