Kevin Costner makes rare public appearance with wife Christine - and wow! The couple have been married since 2004

Kevin Costner brought along a very special date to the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday – his wife of 17 years, Christine Baumgartner.

The couple made a rare public appearance together as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, looking blissfully happy as they posed for the cameras.

Kevin, 67, looked suave in a black suit complete with a bow tie, while Christine stunned in a low-cut pink dress, embellished with sequin detailing. She wore her hair styled loose around her shoulders and opted for minimum jewelry.

Christine is Kevin's second wife; they married after four years together at his ranch in Aspen in September 2004 and together share three children – Cayden, 14, Hayes, 13, and 11-year-old Grace.

The Hollywood star is also a father to Annie, 37, Lily, 35 and Joe, 34, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva and son Liam, 26, from his romance with Bridget Rooney.

In June 2020, Kevin gave a rare insight into his home life as he reflected on how lockdown had impacted his family. Telling People he had embraced a new rhythm in his daily life, the star explained: "I'm really comfortable with my family. I'm really comfortable with my children."

He further added that he has come to learn he has very "normal" children. "I can feel them working me," he said, with a laugh. "I can tell when they come to me about something that they've been already told 'no' by their mother."

Of his marriage to Christine, Kevin said it had only strengthened during the pandemic. "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family," he shared.

"Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

