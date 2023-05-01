Justin Theroux reveals why he won’t ever discuss ex Jennifer Aniston after cozy dinner

The White House Plumbers star opened up about the Friends actress

Justin Theoroux, the star of the upcoming series "The White House Plumbers," recently opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Despite the couple maintaining friendly terms since their 2018 separation, Justin expressed his desire to keep their relationship private.

"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," Theroux shared with Esquire.

"And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen -- I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.

“And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, would just turn into a thing."

The former couple was recently spotted enjoying dinner at Il Cantinori in New York City with friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Throughout the evening, Jen and Justin appeared to be on great terms, sharing hugs before parting ways. Jen, 54, left the venue with a single red rose in hand.

Dressed elegantly for the occasion, Aniston donned a long black coat while Justin, 51, opted for dark jeans and a button-up shirt.

The last time the former pair turned friends were spotted out to dinner was during another outing with Jason to popular Israeli spot Laser Wolf in Brooklyn back in October, during which they were joined by fellow celebs Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, and Jennifer's newest co-star on The Morning Show season three, Jon Hamm.

The two started dating in May 2011 after they worked together on the movie Wanderlust, also starring Paul Rudd, Malin Akerman, and Jordan Peele, which came out the following year.

They announced their engagement in August of 2012, and tied the knot the same month three years later in 2015 with an intimate backyard wedding at their former Bel-Air home.

The couple later announced their impending divorce in February of 2018, revealing that they had separated at the end of 2017.

Nonetheless, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other, including with public birthday tributes on social media.

She was previously married to Brad Pitt – with whom she also had an instantly viral reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards – from 2000 to 2005.

In a March 2021 interview with ET, Justin revealed that he and Jen "check in" with each other from time to time. He also expressed interest in appearing on her popular TV series, "The Morning Show."

