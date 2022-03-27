Meet Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's wife and children

Kevin Costner has been a Hollywood A-lister for many years now, having risen to fame in the eighties before becoming a bonafide star thanks to his 1990 movie Dances With Wolves which earned him two Academy Awards, among many other accolades.

MORE: Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star with heartfelt tribute

As the actor and director - who can now be found on screens starring in Western drama Yellowstone - returns to the Oscars stage as one of this year's presenters, why not get to know him a little bit better? From his marriages to his children, find out everything you need to know about the star here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Costner has been playing John Dutton on Yellowstone for several years

Who is Kevin Costner's wife?

Since 2000, Kevin has been with his partner fashion designer and former model Christine Baumgartner. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2004 after four years of dating but actually met for the first time in the late eighties. The early days of their relationship had a few hiccups, and the two actually called it quits in 2003 because they reportedly were not on the same page about having children.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have been married since 2004

However, their split didn't last long, and as Kevin revealed to Closer: "I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?' That's all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you're most afraid of will save your life."

Christine is actually Kevin's second wife; the 67-year-old got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. They divorced in 1994 after 16 years together.

MORE: Kevin Costner makes rare public appearance with wife Christine - and wow!

MORE: Yellowstone star teases romance for Kevin Costner's John Dutton in season five

Does Kevin Costner have children?

Yes! Like his Yellowstone character John Dutton, Kevin is a proud father to a large brood. While with his first wife, Cindy, he fathered three children: daughters Annie, 37, and Lily, 35 and son Joe, 34. In 1996 between his two marriages, Kevin fathered another son named Liam, 26, with a woman with whom he had a brief relationship.

Kevin and his three youngest children

With Christine, he has another three children: sons Cayden, 14, and Hayes, 12, and daughter Grace, 11, taking his total number of children to seven.

What else is there to know about Kevin Costner's family?

Kevin and his family reside on a massive 160-acre estate in Colorado that gives the Dutton ranch a run for its money. In June 2020, Kevin gave a rare insight into his home life as he reflected on how lockdown had impacted his family. Telling People he had embraced a new rhythm in his daily life, the star explained: "I'm really comfortable with my family. I'm really comfortable with my children."

Kevin, Christine and his three eldest children

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares incredibly exciting announcement ahead of season five

Of his marriage to Christine, Kevin revealed it had only strengthened during the pandemic, gushing: "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family.

"Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.