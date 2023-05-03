Nicola Peltz smoulders in sultry suspenders and strapless bralet - and husband Brooklyn is smitten

Nicola Peltz simply sizzled in a sultry new update which sent her husband of one year, Brooklyn Beckham wild on Wednesday.
Taking to her Instagram account, the millionaire heiress was a vision donning a sultry suspender belt, black stockings and a black boobtube as she posed for the mirror snap. On her feet, Nicola slipped into a pair of on-trend Valentino platform heels.
"Can't believe you're mine," husband Brooklyn replied, alongside a string of love heart emojis. The sexy snap also saw Nicola flash her lavish wedding ring thought to cost $600,000. Fans also flooded comments with messages for the star.
One fan penned: "The most beautiful human." A second added: "You look," alongside two flame emojis. Other photos in the post showed a close-up of Nicola's flawless makeup comprised of dramatic smokey eyeshadow, brushes of rosy blusher, and a slick of pink lipstick.
As for her hair, her dark mahogany tresses were slicked back in a half-up, half down, style which perfectly showed off her elevated selection of diamond earrings.
The glamorous post followed the couples stunning appearance at Monday night's Met Gala where they posed up a storm on the white carpet.
This year's lavish theme was theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Nicola simply glowed in a white strapless maxi gown by Valentino featuring a textured form-fitting bodice that extended out into an ethereal skirt, adorned with a single black bow on the side. The piece also included a flowing train that skimmed the floor as she swept across the red carpet.
Brooklyn Beckham looked so handsome in an all-black layered look, and opted for strands of different sized pearls. Brooklyn wore a sheer black shirt layered under a simply cut jacket and topped things off with glossy platform boots. He accessorised his elevated look with a selection of chunky pearl necklaces - perfect!
Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.