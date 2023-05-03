Nicola Peltz smoulders in sultry suspenders and strapless bralet - and husband Brooklyn is smitten

The Bates motel actress stepped out at the Met Gala on Monday…

Nicola Peltz simply sizzled in a sultry new update which sent her husband of one year, Brooklyn Beckham wild on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the millionaire heiress was a vision donning a sultry suspender belt, black stockings and a black boobtube as she posed for the mirror snap. On her feet, Nicola slipped into a pair of on-trend Valentino platform heels.

"Can't believe you're mine," husband Brooklyn replied, alongside a string of love heart emojis. The sexy snap also saw Nicola flash her lavish wedding ring thought to cost $600,000. Fans also flooded comments with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "The most beautiful human." A second added: "You look," alongside two flame emojis. Other photos in the post showed a close-up of Nicola's flawless makeup comprised of dramatic smokey eyeshadow, brushes of rosy blusher, and a slick of pink lipstick.

As for her hair, her dark mahogany tresses were slicked back in a half-up, half down, style which perfectly showed off her elevated selection of diamond earrings.

Nicola looked flawless

The glamorous post followed the couples stunning appearance at Monday night's Met Gala where they posed up a storm on the white carpet.

This year's lavish theme was theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Nicola simply glowed in a white strapless maxi gown by Valentino featuring a textured form-fitting bodice that extended out into an ethereal skirt, adorned with a single black bow on the side. The piece also included a flowing train that skimmed the floor as she swept across the red carpet.

© Getty The pair matched their outfits

Brooklyn Beckham looked so handsome in an all-black layered look, and opted for strands of different sized pearls. Brooklyn wore a sheer black shirt layered under a simply cut jacket and topped things off with glossy platform boots. He accessorised his elevated look with a selection of chunky pearl necklaces - perfect!

