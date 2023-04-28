Nicola Peltz packs on PDA during loved-up appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and the Bates Motel actress live in the US…

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham took New York by storm last night when they were spotted looking more loved-up than ever at the Tiffany store reopening.

The husband and wife duo - who married last year - documented their evening for fans on Instagram. Nicola sizzled in a skin-tight long-sleeved top and long black skirt which featured large cut-outs all the way up to her upper thigh. In between the gaps, the gown was adorned with elegant bows.

The pair packed on the PDA

In one clip, shared on Nicola's Instagram Stories, Brooklyn was spotted giving his beloved a kiss on the cheek - so sweet.

The brunette beauty added a pair of sheer black tights and sky-high platform heels made from black velvet material to complete her camera-ready look. As for her hair, Nicola rocked an on-trend half-up, half-down look with a dramatic, slicked middle parting.

The pair looked so beautiful

Her flawless English rose-inspired makeup look was complete with fluttery false eyelashes, light pink lipstick and brushes of rosy blusher. Brooklyn looked handsome in a black suit and white T-shirt.

The fun outing came just weeks after the happy couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 9 April. Brooklyn penned the sweetest tribute for his adoring wife on Instagram which read: "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife.

Nicola looked so beautiful

"You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning."

He continued: "Here's to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much," adding: "Here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young."

Nicola was quick to react to the sweet post in the comments section. Expressing her devotion, she wrote: "I love you soooo much!! This is so cute!!! I love being your wife."

The pair tied the knot in Florida at the actress' parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz's oceanside Palm Beach estate. It was a star-studded event, with several famous faces, including Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams, attending the wedding.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.