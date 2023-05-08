Strictly's Janette Manrara shares heartbreaking family news – fans inundate star with support

The former Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two star has announced the sad passing of her grandfather

Janette Manrara has confirmed the sad passing of her grandfather in an emotional Instagram update.

Sharing a sweet video of herself in conversation with her late grandpa Miguel Angel, former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette – who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanek – penned a beautiful message reminiscing about their favourite memories together. The 39-year-old ballroom dancer revealed nothing made her grandfather prouder than watching her dance, and it's plain to see how close the pair were in her sweet family video.

Janette wrote: "I’ve been quiet this weekend because early Saturday morning I found out the sad news of the passing of my grandfather, Miguel Angel Manrara. He was a man full of life, hardworking, and always telling jokes and stories.

"When my parents were at work, he would always take me to singing, acting, dancing, whatever I needed. 'It’s because of me she made it!', he joked and shouted loudly w/ so much joy and pride in his heart whenever he watched me dance.

Janette shared an emotional post about the sad passing of her grandfather

"He always called me his 'caballa', which means female horse. He saw my perseverance and strength to always keep pushing for my dreams. When times were tough, he always reminded me that I was 'una caballa' to keep pushing forward. It’s because of his sacrifice, and that of my grandmother and parents, that I was able to fly and make dreams comes true. We were extremely close."

Janette revealed she's finding it difficult being separated from her family in Spain, but would always cherish the times she shared with her grandpa.

Janette has been leaning on husband Aljaz for support

She concluded: "It’s very difficult being away from my family during this time, but I will cherish forever our car journeys, the days at the beach after school, all the jokes and stories, and the love and wisdom he always shared w/ me. I hope that I forever make you proud grandpa. I love you with all my heart…. Until we meet again."

The professional dancer was inundated with kind messages from her Instagram followers, including a number of former dancers.

Janette revealed she was struggling to be separated from her family in Spain

Her former Strictly colleague Dianne Buswell commented: "Sorry to hear this sending love," while Gorka Marquez posted: "Sending love…" Luba Mushtuk wrote: "Sending all the love to you and family bb."

Janette and Aljaz shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, and revealed they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out they were expecting.

Janette is expecting her first child this year

Aljaz said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test."

The pair have been making the most of their time together before the baby arrives, jetting off for a blissful babymoon.

They have also relocated to Manchester and recently offered fans a glimpse inside their modern abode, which happens to be near their good friends Gorka and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson, who are also expecting a baby later this year.

