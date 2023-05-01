Janette Manrara reveals growing baby bump in snaps from romantic 'babymoon'

The former Strictly pro is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara delighted fans by revealing her blossoming baby bump in a new photo as she reflected on her romantic 'babymoon' in Slovenia.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, was inundated with comments after posting a photo of herself gazing out the window at a luxury hotel while wearing a checked shirt with tie waist detailing that accentuated her growing bump.

"Some very beautiful views and stays on our #Babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3," Janette captioned the post.

"Stunning!!" one fan commented, while another wrote: "Beautiful memories before your little one arrives."

Earlier in the week, Miami-born Strictly star Janette posted a romantic snapshot of herself cosying up to beau Aljaz whilst on their holiday. Janette looked radiant in the picture as she enjoyed a tranquil moment relaxing on a sun lounger.

Janette recently revealed that her bump had 'popped'

Opting for comfort, the 39-year-old presenter slipped into an oversized grey hoodie and accessorised with black sunglasses. Aljaz, meanwhile, looked suave in a charcoal-hued polo top and a pair of sunglasses to match Janette's.

"Happy weekend [sparkle emoji]," Janette penned in her caption. "Going to switch off for the weekend and enjoy a little #digitaldetox while on our #BabyMoon. Hope your weekend is a great one whatever you get up to!"

Janette and Aljaz shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, and revealed they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out they were expecting. See what the couple had to say about the imminent arrival in the video below…

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share pregnancy news with HELLO!

