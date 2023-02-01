Exclusive: Strictly's Gorka Marquez sweetly reveals hopes for unborn son The Strictly star dotes on three-year-old daughter Mia but opens up about dreams for his future son

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez is hot off the dancefloor and has burst into headlines with the news that his fiancée Gemma Atkinson is expecting their second child.

Last year, the 32-year-old juggled his busy schedule with dance partner Helen Skelton while spending quality time with his three-year-old daughter Mia and his real-life partner of five years, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma. After the busy mum sat down with HELLO! to chat about the difficulties of raising Mia and how their wedding plans had changed, it was Gorka's turn to spill the beans. "We are so blessed!" he gushed to HELLO!.

Gorka revealed he is already dreaming of the activities that his future son will enjoy with his big sister Mia. "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows."

Gorka confided that he and Gemma, 38, take nothing for granted, saying: "That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

Gorka and Mia during her first visit to Spain last summer

The Spanish-born dancer also revealed they have no intention of moving to London and giving up their modern Manchester home, despite having a close-knit circle of friends in the capital including Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

The happy couple looked wonderful at their recent red carpet outing

“We’re a homely family and I love being there, watching movies together, walking the dogs and having barbecues in summer," Gorka reveals as he paints a picture of the family's private life.

However, being able to visit their family abroad is a highlight, especially having not seen them at all between 2019 and 2022: "We also enjoy visiting my parents in Spain, where they have a house on the beach. It’s so quiet and beautiful there."

Gemma lit up last year when she told HELLO! about Mia finding out she was going to Spain for the first time to meet her grandparents. "She went 'We're going to see abuela and abuelo!' which is Nana and Grandad in Spanish."

Next month Gorka and his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Karen Hauer will be teaming up to embark on their dance tour named 'Firedance'.

Fortunately, Karen is a supportive friend and colleague and understands how hard it will be for Gorka to be working away from home. "We all understand how hard it is when Gorka and I have to work away for so long, and it’s a real adjustment for our families that we’re away from home," she said.

Luckily, Karen's new husband Jordan Wyn-Jones "loves Gorka and Gemma" so there can be plenty of sociable downtime during their busy schedule before Gorka and Gemma welcome their son, whose name will "defo be Spanish," according to Gemma.

Expect a dazzling display from Gorka and Karen on their Firedance tour

The Firedance tour begins on 23 February and ends 1 April.

