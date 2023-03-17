Aljaz Skorjanec pens heartfelt tribute after reaching special milestone with wife Janette The former Strictly professionals are expecting their first child…

Aljaz Skorjanec could not contain himself on Thursday when he shared a heartfelt tribute with fans after reaching a very special milestone with his pregnant wife Janette Manrara.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 33, revealed how amazing he felt as he joined his beautiful wife, 38, on BBC Morning Live on Thursday morning. Janette often presents the show but this is the first time her adoring husband has featured as her co-host.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce first baby exclusively with HELLO!

Loading the player...

The dad-to-be shared a slew of photos from his exciting appearance, alongside an emotional message which read: "Never forget the first one they say! A proper pinch myself moment co-hosting with my @jmanrara on @bbcmorninglive today. #chuffed #grateful."

Aljaz was elated to be on the show

One photo amongst the sweet selection, showed Aljaz and Janette's names on the door of their dressing room. The others captured them having a blast together on screen. Aljaz certainly looked the part for his appearance, opting for a smart casual look including; taupe trousers, a navy blue cardigan and a white T-shirt.

Janette looked as effortlessly beautiful as always in a long-sleeved floral gown which she matched with a pair of nude strappy heels.

Janette looked beautiful on the show

Friends of the ballroom champion rallied around in support, leaving Aljaz countless messages in the comments section.

His former Strictly cast mates were some of the first to weigh in on the exciting career milestone. "Oh wow. Niceee," Nikita Kuzmin penned. Dianne Buswell and Jowita Przystal added a string of love hearts and raised hand emojis.

The loved-up duo are expecting their first baby

Close friend and new neighbour Gemma Atkinson also weighed in with four applause emojis.

Aljaz and Janette have a very special bond with Gemma and her fiancé and Strictly professional, Gorka Marquez. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Janette shared how excited they are to be close to the couple now they have upped sticks from London and moved to Cheshire.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," said Janette. "Gemma and I share the same birthday so I can't wait to tell her that we'll be having a baby together too." So sweet!

