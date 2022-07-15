Inside Janette Manrara and Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's three wildly different weddings How beautiful were the presenter's bridal dresses?

Three countries and two wedding dresses later and Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are marking their fifth wedding anniversary!

The It Takes Two presenter, 38, and the professional dancer, 32, began their wedding celebrations on 15 July when they exchanged vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke and more. They went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida over the course of three weeks, all of which were just as beautiful as one another.

Take a look inside Janette and Aljaz's three "perfectly imperfect" weddings and their emotional mini moon…

How did Janette and Aljaz meet?

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor – and they'll even be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on tour.

Where did Janette and Aljaz get married?

The couple got married in London first

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Janette and Aljaz went on to have a bigger celebration held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of celebrity guests such as Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe and Julien Macdonald, while their fellow professional dancers including Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke were also all in attendance.

The dancer continued that they then had "a Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris for two days, which left the new bride in tears of joy.

Janette and Aljaz during their romantic outdoor ceremony in Slovenia

She added: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

When asked if there was anything she would have done differently, she replied: "I don't think so. It wasn't perfect, but it was perfectly imperfect. I wouldn't change a thing about our weddings. It was literally magical."

What wedding dress did Janette Manrara wear?

Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013. Her strapless silk wedding dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina, and featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.

Janette's wedding dress was designed by Julien Macdonald

She shared a look at her gown on their fourth anniversary, when she added a long, heartfelt caption alongside the smiling snap. "Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha! You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate."

For her Miami celebration, the bride wore a lace V-neck dress with an embellished waist and tiered ruffle skirt, while her husband looked dapper in an oyster-coloured waistcoat and matching trousers as he grinned down at his bride as they posed underneath a white canopy decorated with white roses.

The bride wore a second wedding dress in Miami

What has Janette and Aljaz said about their marriage?

While they've already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

