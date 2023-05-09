Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava in tears during time away from home – for this surprise reason

Reese Witherspoon’s 23-year-old lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, shared a heartfelt Instagram post that revealed she was moved to tears during an unforgettable night.

Ava attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Nashville and concert with her Oscar-winning mom, a self-proclaimed Swiftie.

She dressed up for the special night in a strapless pink corset top adorned with glittering details, blue denim shorts secured with a white belt, and cream-colored cowboy boots.

Ava's blonde locks were parted in the middle and fell past her shoulders in light waves. She accessorized her look with long, dangly silver earrings and a small silver handbag.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ava emotionally recalled the highlights of the concert: 'ERAS. some highlights: -crying & holding my bff listening to “Fifteen” during the acoustic set... Dancing our absolute hearts out in a sea of love, friendship bracelets, & LOTS of glitter.' She thanked Taylor Swift for an "enchanted" night, alluding to the singer's 2010 song "Enchanted."

The young star's tearful moment at the concert came as a surprise to her fans, who were touched by her vulnerability and the bond she shared with her best friend during the special night away from home.

In the comments, Reese Witherspoon shared her own excitement, writing, 'Epic Night!! So amazing to share it with you.' She also posted memorable moments from the concert on her Instagram stories, including Swift performing in a sparkling red ensemble.

'What an extraordinary show! The insanely intricate sets, the stellar song choices, the inspired choreography, the otherworldly art design, an incredible night to remember,' the proud mother gushed.

Meanwhile, romance rumors swirl around Taylor Swift and The 1975 singer Matty Healy, who was spotted attending all three of her Nashville concerts and spending time at her condo over the weekend.

