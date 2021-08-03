Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has the sweetest response to her mom's big news This is just the best!

Earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon sold her Hello Sunshine media company for a reported $900 million. The company, which launched in 2016, has been behind hits like Little Big Lies and The Morning Show.

And the star's daughter, Ava Phillippe, had the sweetest response to her mom's big news.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old shared the article from the Wall Street Journal and wrote: "Endlessly proud of my mama & the Hello Sunshine team!"

She also added a sticker of some fire that said: "Hell yes!"

Reese shares her daughter and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ryan met at her 21st birthday party, and got married in 1999. However, in 2006 they announced their separation.

Reese also has another son, Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

Hello Sunshine has been bought by a new venture between private equity giant Blackstone Group, and former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; it is thought that the Oscar winning actress and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the yet-unnamed new company board.

Ava shared a heartfelt tribute to her mom

In a lengthy post, the Legally Blonde star wrote: "What a tremendous day! I started @HelloSunshine to change the way all women are seen in media.

"Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms.

"Today, we're taking a huge step forward by partnering with @blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally."

Reese shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

She continued: "I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter.

"I am deeply proud of the team that got us to this incredible moment, and I'm thrilled to be working with @blackstone, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to grow a next generation media company.

She concluded: "They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time."

