Reese Witherspoon's son spends time away from famous mom amid Jim Toth divorce The Legally Blonde star and the talent agent were married for almost 12 years

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth shared the unexpected news of their divorce on Friday, just days before they were due to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

While the couple will no doubt have their friends and family rallying around them during this challenging time, one person who sadly won't be by the Legally Blonde star's side is her son, Deacon Phillippe.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make surprise appearance in home video

Loading the player...

Just hours before Reese and Jim issued a joint statement, Deacon shared a post on Instagram that revealed he is currently in New York City, while his mom is believed to be at home in Tennessee.

Of course, Deacon moved out of the family home to attend college at NYU, but Friday marked a huge day for the budding musician so it could explain why he was unable to leave the city.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon shares wedding photo to mark her tenth anniversary

READ: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava makes statement about gender with powerful message

Taking to his Instagram Story, Deacon shared a photo of himself with a blank expression, although his caption showed bounds of enthusiasm.

"[Music video] shoot day. 3rd vid I've shot for this album!! Can't wait for y'all to see," he wrote.

Deacon is in NYC

He then went on to post some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the video, although he didn't give much away about what his fans can expect to see.

Deacon is very close with his mom so it's highly likely he has reached out to support her privately, even if he can't be with her in person.

Deacon is a budding musician

Reese and Jim shared a joint statement to break the news of their spilt, writing: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added, referring to their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Reese and Tim have split after nearly 12 years of marriage

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal," the statement concluded. "We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our privacy at this time."

The couple met at a party in January 2010 and went on to tie the knot at the Libbey Ranch in Ojai Valley, California on March 26, 2011. Their wedding was covered by HELLO! at the time, offering exclusive photos from the big day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.