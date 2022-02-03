Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava inundated with support after candid and emotional post The 22-year-old left some fans concerned

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, caused a stir for more reasons than one with her latest social media message.

The oldest child of The Morning Show star and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, took to Instagram on Wednesday with an unexpected photo of herself.

MORE: Ava Phillippe makes powerful statement about gender

In the image, Ava was sitting in a bath with makeup running down her face and a rip in her pantyhose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make surprise appearance in video

She looked forlorn and the messy, Harley Quinn style get-up, along with her caption had some fans concerned. Ava captioned the post: "Recreating a feeling."

Her photo was met with applause from some who recognized the artistic beauty of the photograph, but others couldn't get over their worry that she was feeling down-in-the-dumps.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon dons beautiful evening gown as she pays an emotional tribute

SEE: Reese Witherspoon's sensational new pictures have fans seeing double

"Ava are you ok?" one asked, while a second commented: "You good?" and a third said: "I think a lot of people have been feeling this way lately, sometimes a picture really does speak a thousand words."

Ava said the photo reflected her mood

Many more wanted to know what was going on and why she was feeling low and more thanked her for being candid about her mood.

Ava recently made another bold statement via Instagram when she answered questions about sexuality.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon wows in iconic Legally Blonde pink bunny costume

MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals glimpse inside show-stopping garden at $16million mansion in head-turning fall look

When asked by a fan: "Do you like boys or girls?" Ava replied: "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)."

Reese and her daughter Ava are very close

Ava - who was most recently dating Owen Mahoney, a fellow student at UC Berkeley - was also asked if she thinks her life would be different if her parents weren't celebrities.

"Yes. Very," she admitted. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.