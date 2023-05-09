Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing with leggy display in sultry thigh-split gown

Victoria Beckham knows how to turn up the heat with a daring new look and on Tuesday, she upped the ante when she was spotted showing off her never-ending legs in a sultry new photo.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the brunette bombshell, 49, smouldered for the camera in a quick mirror selfie which saw her sporting a dazzling black gown featuring a waist-cinching cut-out and halterneck tie.

Captioning the post, VB penned: "Fitting for something soooo exciting @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty," alongside a kissing emoji. As for her hair, Victoria switched up her usual mid-length waves for longer cascading tresses.

Her makeup look was made up of lashings of fluttery mascara, dark eyeliner brushes of warm bronzer and natural rouge lips. Also in the shot was a glimpse of Victoria's dazzling engagement ring which was perfectly showcased on her immaculately manicured nails coated in a stunning shade of nude.

VB looked incredible

Friends and fans of the fashion mogul couldn't wait to flock in with their messages. One fan penned: "Amazing you," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Looking as beautiful as always Victoria," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third added:"You are so beautiful!"

The stunning shot certainly captured the fashion designer's svelte physique and Victoria is known for being dedicated to diet and exercise to maintain her impressively toned body.

The star knows how to pose up a storm

Her husband, David Beckham, previously divulged that she: "Only eats grilled fish, and steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that." However, the 49-year-old left fans gobsmacked earlier this month after she switched up her usual birthday cake made of fruit for a scrumptious-looking meringue cake which you can see in the video below.

Other than the ultra-rare deviation from her exceptionally clean diet, the football icon said his wife had eaten the same meal every day since the day he met her, more than 25 years ago.

However, in an interview with Net-A-Porter, VB gave a full breakdown of her meal plan. "I'm flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out," she told the retailer, before adding: "But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."

She went on to share what she likes to tuck into, explaining: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated.

"I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent."

