Victoria Beckham uses this instant beauty trick to make her eyes look brighter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham always looks flawless - and it turns out she has at least one VERY simple beauty trick to make sure she has eyes that pop.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham both swear by the same £10 face cream

In addition to making sure her brows, lashes and illuminator are on point, the fashion icon always makes sure her eyes look bright with a simple trick: using a white or nude eyeliner to line her waterline.

Wearing a Victoria Beckham t-shirt, the former Spice Girl showed off the effect of her eye-brightening trick - a nude eyeliner to line her waterline

Victoria has used this genius one-minute beauty hack for years! In fact, she loves it so much, that in 2022 she came out with her own eye-brightening eyeliner, the Victoria Beckham Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil (£24 / $28).

Unfortunately the popular VB eyeliner is sold out - but here are some of our favourite white and nude eyeliners so you can still get the look!

Best nude & white eyeliners for brighter eyes like Victoria Beckham

Rimmel Scandal'Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner, Nude, £4.95 / $5.99, Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Rock N Kohl nude liner in Eye Cheat, £22 / $29, Charlotte Tilbury

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear liner stick in Pure White, £7 / $8.56

MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating, £17 / $22

How to make your eyes look brighter using white or nude eyeliner

As Victoria shows, white eyeliner is a very subtle enhancement when it comes to your makeup, but the beauty-boosting effect is spectacular. Using a nude or white eyeliner will help you cosmetically combat signs of fatigue and help your overall makeup look appear more polished. And the great news is that it works for every skin tone and eye colour.

The technique is super simple: just choose your favourite white eyeliner – or nude if you want an even more subtle effect – and trace your lower waterline from the inner corner of your eyes outwards.

KEEP SHOPPING

This £14 sheet mask transforms tired eyes – and Victoria Beckham is a huge fan

What dark circles? Reviewers 'can’t live without' Dermelect's game changer 5-in-1 eye cream

Victoria Beckham's trusted cleanser is up for grabs for less than £13 in the Amazon sale

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her amazing hair transformation

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.