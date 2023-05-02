Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to 'amazing' husband David for this special reason

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching message in honour of her husband David's birthday.

In the heartfelt social media post, fashion designer VB posted a slew of candid family photos plucked from their recent travels.

Among the images, the former Spice Girl shared a romantic picture of the couple taken on the singer's birthday, a photo of Harper embracing her famous father, a father-son picture featuring Cruz and David, a holiday snap with Romeo, and finally a candid photo starring aspiring chef, Brooklyn.

In her caption, Victoria, 49, gushed: "Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx. The most amazing husband and incredible daddy [praying hands emoji] You are our everything [love heart emojis]." She finished her message by tagging sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

© Instagram Victoria shared a touching message

Fans adored Victoria's sweet tribute, with one writing: "Happy Birthday David, have a great time. You two are more gorgeous the older you get, stunning," while a second enthused: "Aww love you both."

A third chimed in: "Lovely photos, happy birthday David," and a fourth simply added: "Such a beautiful family."

© Getty The duo share four children together

The fashion mogul's special birthday message comes after she starred in a poolside photoshoot wearing a playful backless dress in powder blue and paprika red.

Eschewing her trademark head-to-toe black aesthetic, VB slipped into a vivid 'Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress,' sourced from her eponymous label. For an added pop of colour, the singer elevated her bold look with a pair of red, open-toe wedges.

© Instagram VB looked flawless

In the photo – which was shared to Instagram – Victoria could be seen relaxing in a crushed velvet chair as a hair stylist made some minor adjustments to her tumbling tresses.

Her look caught the attention of her loyal fanbase. "What a dress… Love this one," remarked one, while a second enthused: "Glam squad on fleek."

RELATED: The secret to Victoria Beckham's glowing skin is this £107 product



A third commented: "You look absolutely stunning Victoria," and a fourth wrote: "The arms! Holy smokes!"

