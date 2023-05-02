Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to 'amazing' husband David for THIS special reason
Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to 'amazing' husband David for this special reason

The power couple tied the knot in 1999

Victoria Beckham attending an event in NYC
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe Tatham

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching message in honour of her husband David's birthday.

In the heartfelt social media post, fashion designer VB posted a slew of candid family photos plucked from their recent travels.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

Among the images, the former Spice Girl shared a romantic picture of the couple taken on the singer's birthday, a photo of Harper embracing her famous father, a father-son picture featuring Cruz and David, a holiday snap with Romeo, and finally a candid photo starring aspiring chef, Brooklyn.

In her caption, Victoria, 49, gushed: "Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx. The most amazing husband and incredible daddy [praying hands emoji] You are our everything [love heart emojis]." She finished her message by tagging sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. 

Victoria posing with David on her birthday© Instagram
Victoria shared a touching message

Fans adored Victoria's sweet tribute, with one writing: "Happy Birthday David, have a great time. You two are more gorgeous the older you get, stunning," while a second enthused: "Aww love you both."

A third chimed in: "Lovely photos, happy birthday David," and a fourth simply added: "Such a beautiful family."

David and Victoria Beckham during London Fashion Week © Getty
The duo share four children together

The fashion mogul's special birthday message comes after she starred in a poolside photoshoot wearing a playful backless dress in powder blue and paprika red.

Eschewing her trademark head-to-toe black aesthetic, VB slipped into a vivid 'Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress,' sourced from her eponymous label. For an added pop of colour, the singer elevated her bold look with a pair of red, open-toe wedges.

Victoria posing in a vivid dress© Instagram
VB looked flawless

In the photo – which was shared to Instagram – Victoria could be seen relaxing in a crushed velvet chair as a hair stylist made some minor adjustments to her tumbling tresses.

Her look caught the attention of her loyal fanbase. "What a dress… Love this one," remarked one, while a second enthused: "Glam squad on fleek."

RELATED: The secret to Victoria Beckham's glowing skin is this £107 product

A third commented: "You look absolutely stunning Victoria," and a fourth wrote: "The arms! Holy smokes!"

