Harper Beckham is so like mum Victoria in latest candid photo

Victoria and David Beckham dote on their youngest child, Harper, 11, regularly sharing photo updates of her various achievements on Instagram.

In the past, Victoria has celebrated Harper's talent for swimming on Instagram, but on Monday the former Spice Girl revealed another water-based hobby her 11-year-old daughter is skilled in – paddle boarding!

Victoria posted a photo of Harper skilfully balancing on a paddle board in the middle of a lake, sporting a cute floral swimsuit with her hair piled on top of her head in a bun. Harper isn't the only member of the Beckham brood with a love of water sports – Victoria also attempted paddle boarding in April of this year.

© Instagram Harper Beckham enjoys paddleboarding

During a trip to Miami to celebrate VB's 49th birthday, David shared a photo of his wife in the middle of the crystal clear sea on top of a paddle board, before showing her toppling into the water, with David saying: "This is not going to end well."

Anyone who's tried their hand at paddle boarding will know it's not easy, so it's quite the achievement that Harper is managing to pose, as well as maintain her balance atop a board in the middle of the lake. Perhaps she can teach her famous mum a thing or two?

The photos appear to have been taken at the Beckham's Cotswolds abode, with Victoria also sharing a shirtless photo of her husband, and several snaps of her and her friends basking in the bank holiday sunshine.

She also shared a photo of her son Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, hugging, with the lake in the background, with a kayak perched on the shore, suggesting the family had been trying their hand at all kinds of water sports over the weekend.

© Instagram Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham joined the family fun in the Cotswolds

The 49-year-old even appeared to break her strict diet rules over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself enjoying jelly shots with her gal pals – a departure from her usual diet, which consists of fish and vegetables.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham and her friends enjoyed jelly shots

Harper Beckham's hobbies

As with all of the Beckham family, Harper is multi-talented.

In February, VB shared a photo of her 11-year-old daughter in the back of their car, with two awards pinned to her school uniform. Harper is pulling a silly face and making the 'rock on' sign with her hand, while her mother has captioned the photo: "First and second place in the swimming gala!"

Harper is also a keen horse rider. She has previously been pictured riding in the Cotswolds with big brother Cruz, and also while on holiday in Italy with the rest of her family.

© Instagram Harper Beckham enjoyed time at her family's countryside home

The pre-teen also regularly joins her family on ski trips, and loves martial arts too.

David took to social media to share Harper's sporting achievements back in October 2021. Calling his daughter a "judo star," the footballer revealed that she had won a silver medal while competing.

Read on for the Beckham family's cutest moments with Harper...

