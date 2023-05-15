Geri Horner sparks sweet reaction with photos of rarely-seen daughter Bluebell

The former Spice Girls star shares Bluebell with her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi

Geri Horner sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a slew of throwback photos to mark her daughter Bluebell's 17th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl, 50, delighted fans with a trio of heartwarming family snapshots – and Bluebell looks just like her famous mum!

Amongst the pictures, Geri included a radiant picture of the mother-duo posing for a rare selfie. Elsewhere, the songstress shared two throwback snaps of little Bluebell out and about. The trendy youngster looked particularly adorable in her smart trench coat!

Paying tribute to her daughter, Geri noted in her caption: "Happy Birthday Bluebell, 17 today! We are so proud of you. We love you Blue! Xx."

© Instagram Geri penned a touching tribute to her daughter

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with well wishes. Famous footballer David Beckham gushed: "Wow 17 [red heart emoji] Happy Birthday Bluebell x @therealgerihalliwell," whilst a second follower remarked: "Oh my gosh, how is she even 17! Happy birthday Bluebell."

A third follower chimed in: "Happy Birthday Bluebell… P.S, Geri she is your double," and a fourth added: "Happy birthday! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Bluebell is her mum's double!

Geri shares daughter Bluebell with her ex-partner, Sacha Gervasi. The teen, whose full name is Bluebell Madonna, was born in 2006. At the time, Geri revealed the meaning behind her name, admitting how she'd noticed an abundance of bluebell flowers towards the end of her pregnancy.

The 50-year-old also liked the family connection attached to the name, because her grandmother had been part of the Parisian cabaret dancers, The Bluebell Girls.

© Getty Geri and Bluebell attending the Commonwealth Day Service in London

Aside from Bluebell, Geri is also a doting mother to son Monty, six, whom she shares with her husband, Christian Horner. Beyond this, the star is also a stepmother to Christian's eight-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Geri and Christian said "I do" at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of their family and friends on Friday 15 May 2015.

© Getty The couple share son Monty together

In a touching mother-daughter moment, Geri was accompanied down the aisle by her nine-year-old daughter Bluebell. For the special occasion, Bluebell donned a blue dress with a large floral crown made up of freesias.

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2015

The happy couple said their vows in front of guests including Myleene Klass, Amanda Holden and Mr. T. Geri was also said to be "delighted" that her former bandmate Emma Bunton was able to be involved in her special day.

© Instagram Geri welcomed son Monty in 2017

Since tying the knot, Geri and Christian have amassed a cool £440million fortune thanks to their successful careers and impressive property portfolio. The blended family split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

