Geri Horner celebrates huge family news as fans rush to congratulate her The former Spice Girl is married to F1 mogul Christian Horner

Geri Horner could not have been prouder on Friday when she revealed that she and her husband, Christian Horner, celebrated a major first.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the flame-haired singer, 50, shared a heartfelt photo kissing the couple's racehorse Hector, who competed in his first big race in Newbury. Geri was beaming four-legged friend - whose racing name is Lift Me Up.

Captioning a string of photos and videos from the big day, the star penned: "Congratulations. Lift Me up/Hector! His first big race! Newbury - first time under rules." Whilst the former Spice Girl didn't confirm where Hector placed in the event, judging by her cheering in the video below, it's safe to say he did well!

Of course, owner Geri dazzled in her attire for the outing, opting to wear a chunky knitted jumper, jeans, and an overcoat in her usual variation of ivory hues but upped the ante with the addition of a dark charcoal grey hat and chestnut brown boots.

The pop star also added a face of natural makeup to complete her country look, opting for gentle brushes of warm bronzer, light brushes of mascara and a lick of nude lipstick.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments. "Congratulations darling hermana!" one fan penned. A second added: "The video is outstanding," alongside a laughing face emoji. "Congratulations, excellent stuff." A third added.

Geri donned a fabulous brown coat

The major milestone wasn't the first outing fans have seen Geri mix up her usually all-white outfits as last week, she was spotted sporting a stunning brown coat at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Writing alongside a photo of her rule-breaking look, Geri wrote: "#cheltenham." Fans couldn't believe what they were seeing. One follower penned: "What! There is no white!" while a second loved the change as they beamed: "Not wearing white."

