Geri Horner's rare photo of daughter Bluebell has fans in disbelief

Geri Horner's special post on 2022 Mother's Day will be fondly remembered as it marked the moment that the former Spice Girls singer shared a rare and particularly heart-warming photograph of all her children, including 16-year-old Bluebell - and fans just couldn't get over the sweet snap!

The surprise appearance from the mother of three's rarely seen teenage daughter in Geri's family photo montage was a delight. Fans first saw an adorable snap of Geri's youngest child, Montague George Hector Horner, affectionately known as Monty, whom she shares with husband Christian Horner. The cheeky antics of the auburn haired five-year-old often feature on the star's Instagram page, but it was the sight of Bluebell in the second photo that struck fans...

Looking fresh-faced and happy, Bluebell beamed with her mum, little brother Monty, and younger stepsister Olivia, eight. Geri wrote: "Sharing the love. Happy Mother's Day!" and fans responded to exclaim: "Omg how grown-upBluebell looks" and another fan couldn't resist gushing, "Bluebell is getting more and more beautiful!"

Mother's Day with Bluebell all grown up!

We learned that Bluebell, whose full name is Bluebell Madonna Horner, is fondly nicknamed "Blue" after Geri shared a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram to celebrate her stepdaughter Olivia's eighth birthday in October 2021, writing: "Happy Birthday Olivia. You are growing up to be a beautiful young lady. We love you Geri, Christian, Blue and Monty xxxx."

It has been such a treat for fans to see Geri's close-knit family growing and spending time together. Geri's happy birthday message to Olivia showed a never-before-seen photo of Olivia and Geri having fun climbing and playing among trees together.

Last year for Bluebell's 15th birthday Geri posted a picturesque outdoors portrait of Bluebell surrounded by bluebells. Captioned: "Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama."

Bluebell's beautiful birthday portrait

The portrait harked back to the memorable image of Geri carrying Bluebell on her christening day 15 years ago while wearing that stunning bodycon blue dress as baby Bluebell clutched a posy of bluebells.

Geri at baby Bluebell's Christening

Bluebell's final social media appearance with her mother in August this year highlighted how remarkably similar the mother and daughter looked. Fans couldn't help but comment: "Those big blue eyes!"

Bluebell and Geri look like peas in a pod

August also marked the month that Bluebell received her GSCE exam results, and Geri couldn't contain her excitement, captioning her Instagram post: "So proud!!!! Celebrate #GCSEs" with a confetti emoji.

