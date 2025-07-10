Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian's private country hideaways amid major lifestyle shake-up

After 20 years as Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner was dramatically sacked on Wednesday. Geri Halliwell-Horner's husband could be set to spend more time at home amid this major lifestyle shake-up. Luckily for him, he has two very luxurious properties to choose from, one in Oxfordshire and one in Hertfordshire. The family split their time between the two, with seven-year-old son Monty, Geri's teenage daughter Bluebell and Christian's daughter Olivia, 11.

From the stunning kitchens and the epic orangery, there are plenty of amazing features to be admired. They even have a diverse collection of farmyard animals! Take a look...

© Photo: Instagram Kitchen number 1 Geri has previously shared this photo of the kitchen, revealing a giant AGA with warming plate to keep her roast warm before serving. The stylish room has a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring, but Geri has added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the hob.



© Instagram Kitchen number 2 The second of her kitchens is a little more modern, but again follows a pared-back colour scheme. It's chic with black oven, white cupboards and a marble worktop.

Grand piano The singer has plenty of space to rehearse and compose music, and has a grand piano that overlooks the garden. Geri shared a photo of herself and then-baby Monty sat together at the piano on social media, with a wedding photo and her BRIT awards sat on top.



© Photo: Instagram The orangery Fans became obsessed with Geri’s orangery when she shared this yoga video from the space on Instagram. Filled with plants and a luxurious grey Chesterfield sofa, it's the perfect place for the family to relax.



During the pandemic, Geri got out her sewing machine to create an Audrey Hepburn inspired white dress. While crafting at her table, the former Spice Girl revealed her incredible countryside views from the orangery space. Outside, she also has an al fresco dining area and blooming flower beds.



The gardens This shot of Geri and her son Monty picking berries revealed the immaculate grounds at one of Geri's amazing homes. It looks worthy of a royal garden with the expertly pruned hedges!

© Photo: Instagram It has been revealed that Geri has a wooden tree swing outside, which is a feature we've seen often in royal homes - and Prince Harry and Meghan even have one in the US.

Cosy living room One of Geri's properties has a gorgeous, super-cosy lounge and it looks like fellow Spice Girls enjoyed it when they visited one day. Geri posed alongside Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton in a room decorated with green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Chic lounge Geri gave her Instagram followers a look inside her beautifully decorated living room at Christmas time. The family have cream furniture, a statement wooden mantlepiece and a striking horse painting hanging on the wall. The singer also has a collection of special photographs on her mantle and a vase of faux flowers brightening up the windowsill.



Colour-pop snug Another of the couple's living spaces was revealed when Monty was younger, and the room features scarlet walls and a red patterned rug placed on the wooden floor. Geri has added personal touches to the room by hanging framed family photos around the wall-mounted television, while baby Monty's toys and walker were also scattered around the room.



© Photo: Instagram Beautiful bedrooms The Spice Girls singer showcased her unique bedroom décor in one of her homes, including a wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint. Geri has kept the rest of her styling stripped back, with white bedding and an upholstered king-sized bed.



When Monty was a baby, Geri shared a snap inside her private bedroom with four-poster bed, upholstered headboard and floral curtains. Very grand!

