10 sweet photos of Geri Horner's lookalike teen daughter Bluebell Spice Girls star Geri's eldest daughter Bluebell looks just like her!

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner is a doting mum to her children, Bluebell, 16, and Monty, five, as well as her stepdaughter Olivia, nine.

MORE: Geri Horner shares very rare photos of stepdaughter Olivia for special reason

Geri, 50, is married to Red Bull Formula One principal Christian Horner, with whom she shares their son Monty. Bluebell is Geri's daughter from her relationship with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi, while Olivia is Christian's daughter with ex-partner Beverley Allen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri celebrates with daughter Bluebell

The singer often posts photos of her little boy Monty on her Instagram page, but we don't see as much of her eldest child, Bluebell. The pair look so alike though, and we've found 10 sweet pictures for you to look at below…

Mum Geri was so proud of daughter Bluebell in this photo. She wrote: "So proud!!!! Celebrate #GCSEs", and in an earlier post she penned: "SO Proud of you Blue! All A [two star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!"

Geri's fellow Spice Girl band member Emma Bunton commented: "Amazing, congratulations Bluebell. Sending love Xx."

MORE: Geri Horner on baby number three with husband Christian

Geri and Bluebell cheered on the women's England football team in July 2022 by wearing matching shirts. Geri posted: "A moment in history! @lionesses #letgirlsplay."

LOOK: Geri and Christian Horner's epic homes unveiled as £440m fortune announced

A happy selfie for mother and daughter as Bluebell celebrated her 16th birthday.

Geri gushed: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! 16! We are so proud of you! The amazing person you are. Watching you grow up is such a blessing. We love you Bluebell."

To mark Bluebell's 16th year, Geri shared photos of her daughter as a young girl, and this picture is so adorable.

Geri celebrated her own birthday surrounded by her family, sharing this sweet snap of herself and her kids. "Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes. It has been the most wonderful day," she told fans."

Another cheerful birthday selfies for mum and daughter here. Geri wrote: "Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama."

Once again, Geri shared some adorable younger snaps of Bluebell on her 15th birthday. She looks so sweet in her blue Elsa dress here.

Dad Christian looked chuffed to be in the centre of a Father's Day family cuddle back in 2022.

Geri shared this photo of a very trendy looking Bluebell on her 14th birthday.

Mum and daughter dressed chicly for a trip to Buckingham Palace in this photo. Geri said: "Lovely to see Her Majesty the Queen and celebrate the commonwealth today!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.