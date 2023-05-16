Janet Jackson celebrates personal milestone as Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, other stars show support – see photos

The "Together Again" singer is on her comeback tour across North America

Janet Jackson is taking the continent by storm once again thanks to her comeback Together Again Tour, her first since 2019's A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation.

The singer has even more to celebrate, though, as today, May 16, she celebrates her 57th birthday during a brief pause from touring.

While the performer has kept her social media presence minimal, she was celebrated by her famous fans, including Ciara.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark her close friend's birthday with a collage of photographs and videos from when she attended her show at Madison Square Garden in NYC between May 8 and 9.

"Happy Birthday J. Love you so much!" she simply wrote, including a pair of snapshots embracing backstage.

Also present were her two oldest children, Future Zahir, 8, and Sienna Princess, 6, who couldn't stop themselves from dancing to Janet's biggest hits while she rocked the stage as seen in Ciara's videos.

Fans reacted to the tribute with gushing compliments as well, with one writing: "This was everything! Look at the joy!!! Future and Sienna awwww."

Another said: "Whew – y'all smokin' up in here," while a third added: "So glad you and your family had a great time and this is definitely a memorable moment and picture."

The "Black Cat" singer has shared photographs of herself with a host of celebrities who have stopped by to catch her tour, and the list is definitely impressive.

During her Madison Square Garden shows alone, she performed for stars like Katie Holmes, Angela Bassett, and Alicia Silverstone.

© Instagram Janet with Katie Holmes

Joining her during a later show, and making a rare appearance himself, was Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise, with the actor looking quite dapper in his jacket and jeans while posing alongside the hitmaker.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together," Janet captioned the photo she shared of herself and the Mission Impossible star.

Many of her followers quickly went wild for the rare snap, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and more reaction, and Ciara dubbing it an "Amazing photo!"

The name of the tour comes from the second single from her sixth studio album, 1997's seminal The Velvet Rope. "Together Again" also won a Grammy Award in 1998 for Best Music Video and was an international hit.

© Instagram Janet with Tom Cruise

The 38-date tour began on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and is set to conclude on June 21 in Seattle, with a brief stop in Toronto, Canada on May 23, featuring a full roster of hits as well as new material from the Jackson family legend.

Ludacris is the primary opening act for the tour, being replace by Lil' Kim for a single show in Allentown, the next stop on May 18. Others like Jermaine Dupri and Busta Rhymes have made appearances as well.

Scroll below for more photos of the stars who have attended Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour:

© Getty Images Janet opening her Together Again Tour in Florida

