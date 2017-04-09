New mum Janet Jackson has reportedly split from husband Wissam Al Mana

Just three months ago, singer Janet Jackson and her businessman husband Wissam Al Mana were celebrating the birth of their first child, a little boy named Eissa. Today, however, there are reports that the famous couple have sadly separated, with a source telling The Mail on Sunday that the marriage between the busy couple wasn’t working and Eissa is set to stay with Janet in London. HELLO! has contacted Janet’s publicist for comment on the reports.

The news comes as a shock to many. Just two months ago, Janet’s older brothers Tito and Jackie Jackson appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about their adorable new nephew. Jackie told show hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good. Everyone's fine. Everything's great." Rhythm Nation singer Janet, 50, has kept a low profile since the birth of baby Eissa on 3 January this year, taking time out to bond with her baby. Shortly after the birth, the couple's rep confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement, reading: "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Janet married Wissam in a private ceremony in 2012 and kept their wedding a secret until the following year. Janet revealed in 2013: "Last year we were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony. Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children's charities." Janet has been married twice before. In 1984 she wed American soul singer James Debarge but the marriage was annulled a year later. Then in 1991 Janet exchanged vows with Mexican dancer and songwriter Rene Elizondo, however they divorced in 2000.