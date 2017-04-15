Janet Jackson shares adorable first photo of her baby – see the snap!

Janet Jackson has delighted fans across the world by posting a rare photo of herself with her baby boy Eissa to her Twitter and Instagram pages. The lovely snap shows the Rhythm Nation singer cuddling her son, age four months, as he does a cute yawn next to his mummy. Janet, 50, wrote: “My baby and me after nap time.” Her followers were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: “Awwwww so adorable. What a blessing!” Another fan told Janet: “This pic is worth more than all the wealth in the world!! Your dream has become a reality. This is the greatest award ever given.” A third follower wrote: “He’s beautiful Janet! We love u and thank u so much for sharing this priceless photo… I’m in happy tears.”

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Janet is thought to have separated from her businessman husband Wissam Al Mana last weekend, with recent reports attributing the split to cultural differences within the marriage. Little Eissa, who was born in January, is believed to be staying with mum Janet in London. Meanwhile, Wissam was himself in the news this weekend for posting a loving message to Janet on his own company website. On a page titled ‘Love’, readers found a message which appeared to be for his estranged wife Janet. It read: “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Janet Jackson with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana

On Wednesday this week, Janet was photographed on a quiet stroll through a London park with baby Eissa. The new mum, who was dressed casually in black trousers and a hooded top, looked relaxed and happy as she pushed her baby’s buggy in the sunshine with a friend. Until this week, Janet had kept a low profile with her new son and had seldom been seen out. The star appeared to be enjoying motherhood as she tended to her new-born and pointed out the trees to tiny Eissa on the walk.

Janet married Wissam back in 2012 in a private ceremony and the pair kept their nuptials a secret until 2013, when she revealed: “Last year we were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony. Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s charities.” Janet has been married twice before. In 1984 she wed American soul singer James Debarge, however their marriage was annulled the following year. In 1991, the famous singer tied the knot with Mexican dancer Rene Elizondo. They divorced in 2000. These new pictures seem to signal a fresh start for Janet, as she embraces motherhood with her adorable baby boy.