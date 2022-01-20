Janet Jackson is branded a goddess in incredible BTS fashion video

Janet Jackson has been inundated with compliments after sharing an incredible behind-the-scenes video from her recent photoshoot.

The world-famous singer graced the cover of Allure magazine earlier in the month and she posted footage of herself getting her makeup applied while in front of the camera.

Dressed in a statement Rick Owens coat, with her hair styled in a beehive, Janet looked incredible in the candid footage, and many of her fans were quick to brand her a goddess.

Others described her look, which also featured statement jewelry and a bold makeup look: "Exquisite" and "Perfect," while many more labelled Michael Jackson's sister a "Queen".

In the interview accompanying the photoshoot, Janet gave an incredible insight into her childhood growing up in one of the world's most famous families.

Revealing how she got into performing, she explained: "We would always write music growing up. We had a studio at my parents’ house; it’s still there actually. So any time of day or night, if you couldn’t sleep or had an idea before school, after school, you could go in the studio and put it down, your idea, musically.

Janet Jackson looked incredible in her BTS photoshoot

"So I did that and I put this idea that I had down and played all the parts on it and, like a genius, I left the tape on the machine and when I came home from school I was so embarrassed. They were listening to the song.

"My father, some of my brothers. I was so embarrassed. And that’s when my father said, 'I think you should become a performer.' I said, 'No, no, no, no, no! You don't understand. I want to go to school. I want to go to college and study business law and support myself by acting,'" she said.

"That's how it all started."

Janet Jackson has a fabulous sense of style

The mom-of-one has an exciting time ahead, as she's set to release her much-anticipated documentary, Janet Jackson, on January 31.

The documentary is Janet's story in her own words and features the star alongside interview with her nearest and dearest, including Randy Jackson, Tito Jackson, Rebbie Jackson Rev., Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot and Ciara.

