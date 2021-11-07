Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know Eissa was born in January of 2017

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s.

The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The superstar singer is notoriously private about her life at home with her son, rarely ever sharing glimpses of her child on social media.

However, she does occasionally share snippets of life at home as a single working mother, and here's everything we know about Janet and motherhood.

WATCH: Janet Jackson tends to her son's Halloween costume

Life as a single mother

Janet first revealed with a message on social media that she and her husband at the time were expecting their first child together.

Shortly after giving birth to Eissa in January of 2017, the If songstress and Wissam announced their split in April of that year.

In an interview with Stellar shortly after the split, Janet revealed: "It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny. I do it all myself. If my mother did it with nine children, there's no reason I can't."

Janet revealed how she and Eissa were coping with the lockdown

The singer will sometimes share glimpses of life at home with her son, usually involving activities like household chores or baking.

During the initial period of lockdown, Janet shared another peek at life with Eissa when she posted a snapshot of how they were coping with not being able to experience life away from home.

"My baby and I built a lil' island retreat #IslandLife," she captioned a picture of an indoor playhouse they built together.

Eissa's talents

Eissa may be taking after his mother more than we'd think, as the singer revealed in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school, he says, 'Mama I want to take a cello to school.' I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.' He said, 'Turn my violin into a cello. Please, mama.'"

Janet first shared a picture of her son months after his birth

Her most recent glimpse of life at home also affirmed her son's love for music, as she shared a short clip of her ironing a white shirt with dramatic sleeves for Eissa's Halloween costume.

Fans instantly began speculating in the comments that the four-year-old would be dressing up as his uncle Michael Jackson for the occasion and found the thought quite heartwarming.

Privacy

Janet and Wissam have both preferred to keep their son away from the prying public eye, including social media. Janet has very rarely shared any pictures of Eissa on her social feeds, and even prefers to keep outings and activities with him relatively quiet.

In an interview with InStyle, the singer talked about spending days out with her son while still risking being spotted by the paparazzi.

"I get bothered and recognized, but I do it anyway. I just try to be cordial and smile. And just keep it moving, really," she said, having also spoken in the past about her own lack of comfort with the spotlight and interviews.

The singer will be spotlighted in the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars

Janet is currently on a high as she recently shared a teaser from the unfiltered eponymously titled documentary on her life.

She will also be paid tribute to in the latest episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars as the show moves into one of the most competitive weeks of the season.

