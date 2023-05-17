Phillip Schofield all smiles during latest public appearance amid alleged Holly Willoughby feud

Phillip Schofield was spotted all-smiles on Tuesday when he was spotted at The London Wine Fair amid his alleged feud with Holly Willoughby.

In the photos, shared to his Instagram Stories, the This Morning presenter, 61, was beaming as he chatted with sustainable wine brand, When in Rome wine, at London Olympia. The TV presenter is a celebrity partner of the company, which boasts he loves its high quality and eco-friendly credentials.

The star's outing came amid allegations that he has fallen out with his This Morning co-star, Holly Willoughby after brother Timothy's sex abuse trial last month. In a statement with The Sun, Phillip said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us." He added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

Meanwhile, former This Morning alum Eamonn Holmes did not hold back when he addressed Holly and Phillip's alleged feud during his own GB News breakfast show. "I think there should've been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors," he said. "The public surely have sussed that there's no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them."

"This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

Holly and Phillip have been on and off-screen friends since they started on the show in 2009, replacing Ferne Britton and John Leslie. The presenting duo also host Dancing On Ice which they started together in 2006. The latest series wrapped in December 2022.

Lorraine Kelly also weighed in on the situation recently, telling The Sun: "I would be sad if they left the show, but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they're just getting on with it."

Their on-screen success has landed them a number of accolades including the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show.

Holly and Phillip have continued to co-host This Morning as normal and the pair are yet to address the rumours regarding their off-screen fallout. Holly attended The Prince's Trust Awards yesterday without Phillip, and other members of her This Morning colleagues.

