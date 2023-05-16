Lorraine Kelly addresses Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's future on This Morning amid their 'feud'

Lorraine Kelly has commented on the reported fallout between This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. In recent weeks, it's been alleged that their friendship has come under strain, however, they have continued to put on a united front on the ITV show this week.

"Do you know what they were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it," chat show host Lorraine told The Sun, before adding that it was "unlikely" that either of them would leave.

She continued: "I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they're just getting on with it."

Meanwhile, former This Morning alum Eamonn Holmes did not mince his words when he addressed Holly and Phillip's alleged feud during his own GB News breakfast show. "I think there should've been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors," he said. "The public surely have sussed that there's no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them."

The former ITV star continued: "This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

Holly and Phillip have continued to co-host This Morning this week. The TV stars chose not to address the rumours regarding their off-screen fallout and instead presented the show as normal.

Although 61-year-old Phillip touched on the reports in a recent interview, telling The Sun: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years, having presented This Morning together since 2009 and co-hosted Dancing on Ice since 2006. Their on-screen partnership has led to huge success with their flagship programme winning multiple awards at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show.



He added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

