This Morning's Holly Willoughby celebrates good news after difficult month

After a difficult few weeks in the public eye, Holly Willoughby has received some good news! The This Morning host has extended her contract with M&S.

A spokesperson for M&S told MailOnline: "We have extended our contract with Holly, and we will continue to work with her." It has been reported that the 41-year-old will continue to be the high street brand's ambassador for at least two more years.

The news comes shortly after Holly - along with co-host Phillip Schofield - faced a substantial amount of public backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen's lying in state.

Last week, ITV confirmed that the two hosts will not lose their jobs. Dame Carolyn McCall, who is the chief executive of ITV, said that their jobs at the broadcaster are safe, but revealed that both presenters were not "feeling great" about the situation.

As programme bosses previously confirmed, the daytime presenters were given a separate access line for media to enter Westminster Hall and film a segment for the popular show that aired the day after the Queen's funeral.

However, despite this, both Holly and Phil have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the hours-long public queue. An online petition to have them fired has now amassed more than 76,000 signatures.

Holly is an ambassador for M&S

Speaking at an RTS London Convention, Dame Carolyn said that Holly and Phil's actions had "been very misrepresented" by the media as they never entered the venue to pay their respects to the late monarch but to instead "interview people inside and outside".

"And that's why we made a statement. Unusually, we made a statement to say all of those things," she said. "But it does show you how things spread and how misinformation just spreads. And it is really horrible for them."

She added that the pair remain as popular as ever with audiences. "I think they're highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them. But there is a very shrill kind of voice against and it will hurt them."

