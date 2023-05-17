Eamonn Holmes gives fresh detail on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

Eamonn Holmes has made a fresh comment about This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid reports that the ITV hosts have fallen out.

The GB News star hit back at a fan who accused the 63-year-old of "jumping in" on the "Phil and Holly witch hunt".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Eamonn shared a selfie which showed him sitting in an airport next to a sign that read: "Check in. Additional Assistance."

Referring to his recent mobility issues, he wrote in the caption: "Need a bit of Additional these days."

One fan was quick to comment on the post, writing: "I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be. I just wish you hadn't jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch-hunt. Maybe I don't know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults."

© GB News Eamonn said Holly and Phillip had "no chemistry"

Responding to the comment, Eamonn wrote: "I think I have a lot more insight than u Lorraine."

It comes after Eamonn took a brutal swipe at Holly and Phillip during Monday's episode of GB News. Watch the moment in the video below.

SUB: Eamonn Holmes weighs in on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud rumours

"I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors," he said, referring to the TV BAFTAs that took place on Sunday night.

"They may or may not be together on the telly today but he's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them."

© REX Holly and Phillip have reportedly fallen out

The former ITV star continued: "This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

Eamonn recently caught up with former This Morning star Fern Britton, who co-hosted the ITV daytime show between 1999 and 2009.

Taking to Twitter, Fern wrote: "Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes.

"I think we have known each other since the 80's when we were babies. Shooting the breeze [heart emojis]."

© Shutterstock Fern Britton and Eamonn Holmes were both part of the This Morning family

While the presenter-turned-author didn't mention Holly and Phillip in her tweet, many fans believe the pair were stirring the pot in light of the ongoing rumours of a feud.

One person commented: "No guesses needed as to what was the topic of conversation there!" while another added: "Holly and Phil's grandparents! [laughing emoji]."

Fern left This Morning in 2009 after seven years on the show with Phillip. At the time, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow".

© Photo: Rex Fern and Phil hosted This Morning together for seven years

Opening up about their tense off-screen relationship in his autobiography, Life is What You Make It, Phillip revealed that they had argued about the content of a This Morning episode, explaining: "I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said, 'Please don't do that to me again.' I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn't want to do This Morning any more." He added that he tried to "make it right" after the fallout and that he "misses her deeply".

© REX The pair present This Morning together

© Rex Phillip and Holly have been friends for years

© Getty Phillip and Holly have often spoken about their friendship

