Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look loved-up on $500million superyacht

Jeff Bezos, 59, proved to be smitten with his love Lauren Sanchez, 53, as they enjoyed a day on his $500million superyacht. The happy couple leaned in together and exchanged sweet nothings as they admired the gorgeous views from onboard the superyacht. In awe of her surroundings, Lauren snapped a few photographs while she spent time with Jeff.

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Jeff and Lauren proved to be smitten as they enjoyed the afternoon together

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Lauren entertains Jeff on the yacht

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They admired the view from the yacht

Dressed for the heat, the journalist showed off her toned stomach in a crop top which she paired with a beige mesh skirt. Her summery skirt was embellished with three crocheted roses. The billionaire kept his look casual with a pair of blue jeans and a black T-shirt. They have set sail at Cannes, as the great and the good of the showbiz world have descended on the French Riviera for the famed film festival. According to Boat International, Koru is the largest sailing yacht in the world featuring three towering masts and a pool.

SEE: Princess Kate's first curtsy to Queen Camilla caught on camera

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Seymour reveals special connection with ‘remarkable’ King Charles

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They are engrossed in conversation

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Jeff and Lauren told the world of their love story in 2019

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They have set sail at Cannes

Jeff and Lauren told the world of their love story in 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years MacKenzie. At the time, he tweeted about his divorce: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They joined the A-list in Cannes

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Dressed for the heat, the journalist showed off her toned stomach in a crop top

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They were enjoying each other's company

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

13 best dressed stars this week: Amal Clooney, Anne Hathaway and more

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Since he went public with Lauren, their romance has been going strong

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They are inseperable

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They watched as a shirtless man climbed on the edge

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They looked totally besotted with each other

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Lauren captured the moment on her camera

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Jeff and Lauren enjoyed their time together

Since he went public with Lauren, their romance has been going strong. In 2022, Lauren told CNN of their romance: “We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we're the team.” Jeff added: “It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together.”

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 They made a grand entrance to Cannes

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Lauren played with her hair as she watched the waves with Jeff

Earlier this year, Lauren gave a rare glimpse into the couple’s romance and she revealed they are totally inseparable. She told WSJ Magazine: “We love to be together and we love to work together. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.” As the lover of the Amazon founder, it’s no surprise she sees the softer side of Jeff. She said: “He’s really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. “When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there.”

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Pathway to Happiness for your ultimate guide on how to be happier