Exclusive: Jane Seymour reveals special connection with ‘remarkable’ King Charles

Despite having lived in the US since the 1970s and becoming a citizen in 2005, Jane Seymour has remained true to her British roots in at least one respect: her love of the royal family. "The late Queen was one of the most exceptional monarchs ever, and I'm sure that King Charles will be a remarkable King in his own right," Jane tells HELLO! from her home in Malibu, adding: "I have had the privilege of meeting him on many occasions, mostly around the worlds of polo."

A lasting admiration for his mother is not the only thing she shares with the newly crowned monarch. The pair have plenty of common ground, including their love of art and horticulture. "I'm passionate about growing fruits and vegetables and flowers and trees," says Jane, who had her own crowning moment at Buckingham Palace in 2000, when she was made an OBE. I'm very involved in whatever I can do to help save the planet, and I love to paint. And he’s a wonderful watercolour artist."

© Monsoon The film’s production team arranged for her to be sent a selection of clothing by the then fledgling fashion retailer, Monsoon

The former Bond girl has recently been revisiting one of the most colourful periods of her own life. In 1973, newly cast as Solitaire alongside Roger Moore's 007 in Live and Let Die, the film’s production team arranged for her to be sent a selection of clothing by the then fledgling fashion retailer, Monsoon. She loved them so much she later travelled to India to star in a photoshoot for the brand. Fast-forward half a century and the award-winning actress was the perfect choice to model Monsoon’s 50th anniversary The Originals Collection, featuring pieces from the high-street store inspired by those early designs – many of which she still has in her wardrobe. "It felt as if no time had passed at all," she says. "What's so exciting is to see exactly what I loved then, but reinterpreted for this generation."

© Monsoon/Lee Malone The former Bond girl has recently been revisiting one of the most colourful periods of her own life

Famous for her roles in TV series such as Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman and films including Austenland and Wedding Crashers, Jane shot her recent Monsoon campaign in Dublin, where she had been filming the second series of Harry Wild Investigates. "Doing Harry Wild has changed my life a lot," says Jane, who not only stars in but executive produces the Irish detective series. "It's put an extra spring in my step." It also gave her the opportunity to spend time with her eldest granddaughter, Willa, who travelled with Jane from California to Ireland and accompanied her on set. "The crew loved her," Jane says. "She's a very bright girl and I had the most amazing adventure with her."

As a mum of four and grandmother of three, four-times married Jane describes being with Willa and her sister Luna, as well as grandson Rowan, as "absolute magic". When not filming or working on her design projects – many benefiting her charity, Open Hearts Foundation – Jane loves being surrounded by the next generation. "It's exciting and fun," she explains. "I never want to stop growing as a person and [my] children and grandchildren bring me that joy." Jane says turning 70 in 2021 gave her "a special kind of freedom".

To view The Originals Collection, visitmonsoon.co.uk.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.