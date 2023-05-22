Princess Kate's first curtsy to Queen Camilla caught on camera – see

Princess Kate surprised royal watchers when she didn't curtsy to Queen Camilla during the coronation ceremony, with some speculating it hinted at a rift between the two royal ladies.

Royal expert Tom Bower claimed her lack of curtsy was down to irritation over the coronation guest list, but the Princess of Wales put the rumours to bed when she performed a curtsy to the newly crowned Queen the following day, before the two royal ladies giggled together.

During the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, Princess Kate curtseyed as Queen Camilla passed her on her way to her seat, with the act an age-old sign of deep respect when greeting a monarch.

© Getty Princess Kate performed her first curtsy to Queen Camilla

For women, the greeting is normally a curtsy and small bow of the head if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is typically a head bow.

© Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla shared a joke at the coronation concert

Princess Charlotte emulated her mother and was spot on with her timing, curtseying as her grandfather walked past ahead of the concert, however the 8-year-old royal nearly lost her footing, post-curtsey. Ever the pro, she quickly righted herself just in time for Queen Camilla to pass by. Watch the sweet moment below to see Princess Kate and Charlotte curtsy...

WATCH: Princesses Kate and Charlotte and George curtsy to the new King and Queen

Princess Kate's first curtsy to King Charles was also caught on camera, with Prince William's wife performing an elegant bow as the new king passed her in Westminster Abbey, placing one leg behind the other and bowing her head. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, followed Princess Kate's lead in performing a curtsy to Charles too, showing her respect for the King.

Queen Camilla's first curtsy to her husband also caused delight among royal watchers.

The Queen, who looked glorious in an embroidered bridal-white gown with a dress cape, could be seen walking in the King's direction as he sat on the throne following the official crowning, before curtsying to show a sign of respect to the new sovereign.

© Getty The King and Queen in their robes as they left Westminster Abbey after their coronation

As the Queen then moved away from the King, she could be seen smiling sweetly while Charles looked on proudly.

While it is customary to curtsy to the monarch, the British Monarchy website offers guidance for members of the public when meeting the King or Queen – and notes it’s not essential.

The official guidance confirms there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour" but notes that many people prefer to "observe the traditional forms". For ladies, that includes a small curtsy when meeting the monarch, while for the men it is a "neck bow", from the head only. Alternatively, it notes, some opt to shake the royal's hand.

Read on to see all of Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's most charming public moments...

© Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla the Order Of The Garter Service in 2022

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla share a moment during Remembrance Sunday in 2011

© Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla during the Trooping The Colour ceremony in 2015

© Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla always share a carriage for Trooping The Colour, seen here in 2022

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate wave during the Trooping The Colour parade in 2017

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate during Trooping The Colour 2016

