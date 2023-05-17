7 best dressed stars this week: Amal Clooney, Anne Hathway and more

The red carpet was rolled out and so were these dashing celebrity looks

We’re only a few weeks into May and the month has already seen a slew of head-turning celebrity looks. Courtesy of events such as the Cannes Film Festival, the BAFTA Awards and a plethora of premieres, we have been treated to the ultimate string of outfits assembled by the best in business.

Actors, musicians, radio presenters and models converged on various red carpets, bringing their sartorial A-game to the masses. Luckily for you, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best dress stars this week, and trust us, it’s not to be missed. Brace yourself, summer style inspo incoming!

Amal Clooney © Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince's Trust Awards Amal Clooney led the way alongside her husband, George Clooney, as they attended the Prince's Trust Awards, which had partnered with TK Maxx and Homesense. The high-flying lawyer looked ethereal as ever alongside her husband of eight years as she wore a blossom pink gown with a subtle metallic sheen featuring a square neck, thick straps, and a textural leather belt. She completed her low-key yet lavish attire by carrying a modest beige clutch bag. George looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit and shirt as he stood alongside Amal.

Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway enchanted at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery Event Just when we thought we couldn’t love Anne Hathaway and her unparalleled sense of style anymore, she knocks it out of the park. The Hollywood star attends the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Atelier Versace. She stole the show in a hooded golden gown inspired by YSL’s popular silhouette, which featured a thigh-high split, flaming mesh panels, a metallic colour scheme, a chainmail, sequined design, and the slinkiest of silhouettes.

Simone Ashley © Getty Simone Ashley exuded effortlessness in a pale peach sheer gown with a shredded hem Bridgerton star Simone Ashley ate up the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in an exquisite pale peach gown by none other than Victoria Beckham. The ethereal garment, which was sourced from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, featured wispy mesh panels, a keyhole cut-out, a whimsical shredded hem, and a loose racer-neck style silhouette that delicately coiled around the actress’ figure.

Halle Bailey © Getty Halle Bailey looked every inch the leading lady in custom Miss Sohee At the very same event, Halle Bailey who stars as Ariel in the film brought the high octane glamour in a dazzling piece by Miss Sohee. Her gown featured a spangly halter strap and a plunging V-shaped neckline with a sheer panel. The lustrous white piece was adorned with sparkly embellishment and mirrored details, arranged to give off a clam effect at the hips, continuing out into a long, floor-sweeping train.

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren beguiled in blue at the Cannes Film Festival Helen Mirren graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, leaving audiences stupefied with her oceanic hair transformation that nobody, and we mean nobody, saw coming. The Woman in Gold actress, 77, unveiled a pacific blue and indigo updo as she arrived at the glamorous festival in the South of France. Mirren was walking the red carpet at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, which stars Johnny Depp. The film is the Pirates of The Caribbean actor’s first notable Hollywood film produced in years, and his first since his defamation trial against Amber Heard last June. Helen complemented her perfectly pinned bun by sporting an icy blue gown featuring a long train, long sleeves, dramatic draping across the waist and hip area, and a sleek V-neckline. A cool-hued manicure added another element of quirk to her one-tone aesthetic, in addition to a small black fan displaying the hashtag #WorthIt in white text.

Elle Fanning © Getty Elle Fanning defied expectations at the Cannes Film Festival Elle Fanning also hit the red carpet for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, serving a moment in Alexander McQueen. The princess-style cream and silver gown by Kate Middleton’s favourite brand featured swathes of pale pink tulle with silver bugle beads and crystal embroidery and an embellished bodice boasting a strapless design. The garment was originally worn by Naomi Campbell during one of the British fashion house’s past shows. Elle accessorised with Cartier jewels to complete the look.

Uma Thurman Uma Thurman captivated crowds in Dior Haute Couture as she stepped out alongside her son Levan for Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a blush-coloured silk gown with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, layered under an operatic scarlet cape that perched just off the star’s shoulders. A beaded choker necklace made for a contemporary, almost hippie-esque twist to her fairytale frock.

