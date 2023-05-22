Jennifer Lawrence steals the limelight in incredible princess gown on the red carpet

Stealing the limelight at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday was none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who stunned in a sweeping red gown for the premiere of her new documentary, "Bread and Roses."

Earlier in the day, the actress graced the Bread and Roses photocall, setting the tone for her later dazzling appearance.

The 32-year-old star made heads turn as she sashayed down the red carpet, her dress a spectacle of its own.

The dramatic gown, strappy and sleeveless, adorned her like a dream, with two lengths of fabric elegantly draped over her arms like a shawl.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's scoop-neck Bohemian dress wows New York

Complementing her outfit was a delicate diamond necklace that added the perfect sparkle to her overall look.

The mother-of-one chose to let her blonde hair down in a sleek, loose style, while her make-up palette softly highlighted her beautiful features.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer set the fashion bar high during the Bread and Roses photocall.

She sported a chic knit dress, strappy and backless, paired with stylish heeled sandals.

The Joy actress wore her dark blonde hair in a low chignon, enhancing her natural beauty with a subtle make-up palette.

READ: Jennifer Lawrence twinned with Kate Middleton in the same dress - and it's so cute

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence responds to dress controversy: 'Get a grip people'

WATCH: How to recreate Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars' look

Bread and Roses, a documentary exploring the lives of three Afghan women following the Taliban takeover in Kabul, sees Jennifer as a producer.

She joined her co-producer Justine Ciarrocchi at the 76th annual Film Festival, ahead of the premiere of their work.

Last year, the Hunger Games actress opened up about her journey into motherhood during an intimate interview with Vogue.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer is known for her stunning gowns

Seven months after welcoming her baby boy, Cy, with Cooke Maroney, she shared her deep love for motherhood but also discussed the difficult path that led her there, revealing she had suffered two miscarriages.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke candidly about her pregnancy experiences, recalling her first pregnancy in her early 20s, during which she suffered a miscarriage alone in Montreal. She suffered another heartbreaking miscarriage while filming Adam McKay's Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.

Despite the challenges, Lawrence is now the proud mother of a healthy son and admits she feels incredibly lucky to be a parent, even though she finds it a bit daunting.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she confessed. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad."

She added: "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.