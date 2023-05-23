Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis' daughter, Lily-Rose, is the spitting image of her mom as she graces the red carpet with The Weeknd

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, the doppelganger of her glamorous mother, Vanessa Paradis, left the audience enchanted as she graced the red carpet for HBO's anticipated series 'The Idol' at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 23-year-old was accompanied by her co-star The Weeknd, also known as Canadian star Abel Tesfaye.

Also present were former Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell and the flamboyantly bold Julia Fox, contributing to an unforgettable night in the South of France.

Lily-Rose commanded attention in a figure-hugging, off-shoulder black minidress as she struck poses next to her dapper, tuxedo-clad co-star, The Weeknd.

Donning the role of a rising pop star, Jocelyn, in the new HBO series, Lily-Rose elevated her look with black sheer tights, matching stiletto heels, and statement earrings as her solitary, yet notable accessory.

Following in her parents' footsteps, Lily-Rose is carving out a promising acting career for herself, although she admits having mixed feelings about the concept of fame.

In a previous interview with Elle, Lily-Rose remarked on the challenge of experiencing fame first-hand as an adult.

"It’s different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy. I guess it’s something that I’ve had to make my own way with," she stated, adding that her parents had "protected" her and her brother Jack "as much as possible."

"I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know,” she reflected.

Lily-Rose further admired her mother for providing a semblance of normalcy while enjoying a fulfilling professional life

Seeing her mother as a comforting, loving presence and witnessing her perform for thousands of people was something she cherished.

When asked about her father's defamation trial against Amber Heard, Lily-Rose firmly asserted her right to privacy, stating: "I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

© Photo: Getty Images Lily with her mom Vanessa Paradis

"I’m not here to answer for anybody," she stated firmly, expressing her readiness to be recognized for her work, rather than being defined by the men in her life.

She maintains a limited social media presence, only using Instagram to promote her work.

"I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect," she affirmed.

© Getty Images Johnny dated Vanessa Paradis between 1998 and 2012

