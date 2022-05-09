Johnny Depp's daughter pays tribute to her mom amid Amber Heard court drama The trial is currently on a hiatus

Johnny Depp has seen intimate details of his marriage to Amber Heard play out in the courtroom in his high-profile defamation case.

And it's no doubt proved to be a particularly difficult time for his two children – Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and her younger brother, 20-year-old Jack.

WATCH: Johnny Depp testifies in court against Amber Heard

While the siblings have understandably been keeping a low profile, Lily-Rose did take to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of her mother, Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose posted a throwback snapshot of her mom to mark Mother's Day, adding a red love heart as she posted it to her Stories.

Lily-Rose shared a snapshot of her mom in honor of Mother's Day

Johnny and French actress and singer Vanessa started dating following his split from Kate Moss. They met while he was filming The Ninth Gate in France and 1998 and went on to welcome Lily-Rose in 1999, following by their son in 2002. Sadly, Johnny and Vanessa decided to go their separate ways in June 2012.

The pair remain amicable and in 2020 she spoke out in support of the star following Amber's claims of domestic violence.

Johnny and Vanessa were together from 1998 until 2012

"I have known Johnny for 25 years," Vanessa stated. "We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together.

"Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen."

She continued, "I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me."

Amber filed for divorce from the movie star in May 2016

Vanessa went on to describe Amber's domestic violence allegations as "outrageous" and "really distressing" - not only for Johnny's career, but for their family as well.

"I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts," she concluded. "This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life with kindness and generosity."

