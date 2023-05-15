The Idol: Here's everything you need to know about Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's stylish new show

The singer and daughter of Johnny Depp have teamed up with Euphoria director Sam Levinson...

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is definitely one to watch out for. Aside from the annual red carpet fashion and beauty excellence, and Dua Lipa’s first fashion design collaboration with Donatella Versace, we now know that the hotly anticipated series The Idol is previewing in the French Riviera on May 22.

Abel Tesafye – better known as The Weeknd – has teamed up with Euphoria director Sam Levinson for his screen debut. Cast to play the show’s protagonist, is none other than Lily-Rose Depp, whose presence in combination with The Weeknd's creative vision is set to be a delightful collaboration for the fashion fans: here's why...

The French-American actress who is the only daughter of Vanessa Paradise and Johnny Depp (a nepo baby, if you will) will portray the role of Jocelyn in the eagerly awaited series. She’s a street style muse, a Chanel ambassador and a Met Gala icon, alongside being an actress. And she’s only 23 years old.

Depp’s presence means it’s undoubtedly going to be a sartorially exquisite show, as fashion fans are constantly influenced by everything she wears. And this will be combined with The Weeknd’s visually creative genius. His music videos are excitingly cinematic movies that's inspiration spans from 80s horror movies to animated Netflix series'. Therefore we imagine the two together are going to be a brilliant concoction.

Lily gave us a quick BTS preview on her Instagram last night, wearing a stunning black lace mini dress by Shawna Wu, with her blonde locks in a bun and two face-framing tendrils.

Will this show be as enchanting and cult-adored as Euphoria? The anticipation to watch is real…

What is The Idol about?

The idol is based on an aspiring pop star named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who develops a complicated relationship with self-help guru and a cult leader (Abel Tesfaye). Jocelyn has a nervous breakdown as her upcoming tour is about to be cancelled, and then begins a “romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult”.

The show’s official Cannes Film Festival poster simply says: “we all crave things that aren’t good for us.”

Who is in The Idol?

Starring alongside Lily and Abel is Blackpink’s Jennie, Schitt's Creek’s Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Harif New, Ramsey and Rachel Sennott.

When is The Idol available to watch?

After its preview during Cannes on 22nd May, the series will be available to watch from June 4 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

