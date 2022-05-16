Johnny Depp's son: Everything you need to know about Jack Depp The 20-year-old is Johnny's youngest child

At the start of his defamation trial last month, Johnny Depp said he felt the need to "clear the record" for the sake of his children. Lily-Rose and Jack.

While Lily-Rose is well-known to the public thanks to her blossoming acting career and her work as a Chanel brand ambassador, far less is known about her younger brother.

Unlike Lily-Rose, Jack does not seem interested in following in his father's footsteps and, as such, lives his life out of the public eye. He is rarely photographed, keeps quite a low profile, and does not appear to have any social media accounts.

Their mother, Vanessa Paradis, has previously shared that she did her best to keep their children away from the spotlight, telling Weekend Knack: "I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn't ask for that."

Johnny shares his two children with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis

He has a 'secret language' with his sister

Both Jack and Lily-Rose speak French which she sweetly revealed they used as a "secret language" when they were at school in America. "When my brother and I were at the same school, whenever we wanted to say something that was going to stay just between us, we could say it in French and nobody would understand," she told Keira Knightley for Interview magazine.

Jack and Lily-Rose were kept out of the spotlight as children

He's very talented

Unsurprisingly, given his parents' backgrounds, Jack has grown up with an artistic ability. According to his proud dad, Jack is really into drawing and music, telling the Inquirer: "My boy Jack… draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that."

Jack appears to have no social media presence

"Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor." Johnny further told Rolling Stone magazine that he was over the moon when he learned Jack had started a band, stating: "That's my kid!"

Model girlfriend

Very little is known about Jack's private life. In 2020, it was reported that he was dating French model Camille Jansen, with the pair pictured out and about together in the UK. In celebration of Jack's 18th birthday. Camille did share an Instagram tribute to her boyfriend, sharing a photo of the couple and writing: "Happy birthday my love."

Jack previously dated French model Camille

According to the comments on the post, Jack and Camille have since split, but she remains good friends with his sister, Lily-Rose.

Mysterious health scare

In 2018, Vanessa missed the premiere of her film, Knife and Heart, because Jack had fallen ill.

The director Yann Gonzalez told reporters at the time: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis could not join us this evening. She had to be absent because of the serious health problems of her son."

He suffered a mysterious ailment in 2018

While the Depp family never made a statement about Jack's illness, it wasn't the first time the family had dealt with a severe ailment. In 2007, Lily-Rose spent a couple of weeks in the hospital after experiencing kidney failure from an E-coli infection.

Close bond with his sister

It's clear that Jack and Lily-Rose have a very close sibling bond. She also took to Instagram to celebrate Jack's 18th in 2020 and shared a series of throwback photos of the pair together.

Jack and Lily-Rose are incredibly close

"My little baby Jackie is 18. My baby bro, my heart and soul, happy birthday,” she wrote. “I love you SO MUCH!"

Father's love

While Johnny and Vanessa have worked hard to keep their family out of the spotlight, it's clear they are completely devoted to Lily-Rose and Jack. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actor admitted: "With my kids, they're told 75 times a day that they're loved."

Johnny has a tattoo dedicated to his son

Johnny also has a tattoo dedicated to his son. It shows a sparrow flying over the ocean with the sun in the background – similar to the one that his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow has. Johnny also has Lily-Rose's name tattooed on his chest.

