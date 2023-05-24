Fern Britton flooded with support after 'distressing' incident with paparazzi

Fern Britton has taken to social media to share an upsetting experience she had with a member of the paparazzi, and was quick to thank fans for their support.

The former This Morning presenter claimed she was photographed over the years by one individual – who she has named as George Bamby.

WATCH: Fern Britton makes rare comment about her daughters

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote: "I have just posted a rant on Instagram. It was too long for Twitter. A slimy Paparazzi has left me really distressed and shaking. Home now. But scared to leave the house in case he's out there."

In the video, Fern explained: "I've just had one of those distressing moments out of the blue. There's a pap, his name is George Bamby. He's a menace, and he'll be proud to hear me say that. He's an absolute menace."

Following the admission, the TV star expressed her gratitude to fans by writing: "Thank you for your kindness yesterday. Guard Cat, Agent B, has been most reassuring."

The post was flooded with messages, with one reading: "Hope you're OK today, Fern. So sorry you have to go through that kind of thing. It's hideous! Sending love!" Another said: "Hope you're feeling a bit better today lovely lady! Don’t do yourself down, you are beautiful inside and out! Sending hugs."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Fern has spoken out

A third post read: "Great work Agent B, you look like you are doing a most impressive & professional job keep up the good work, your owner needs you more than ever today." A fourth person stated: "Bless you Fern I cannot imagine what you must have felt like yesterday but you sounded upset and distressed. I hope that vile man has left after shattering your peace. Take care and have a better day today."

© Photo: Rex Fern and Phil fell out on This Morning

The tweets come shortly after Fern made headlines for making an apparent dig at her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield. The presenter-turned-author fronted the ITV daytime show with Phillip between 1999 and 2009. Fern handed in her notice in 2009 after seven years on This Morning with Phillip.

At the time, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow". Their tense relationship was also revealed on social media after Fern tweeted about This Morning’s BAFTA for 30 years: "Congrats on the BAFTA. That was absolutely wonderful and brilliant. I would have loved to have been there but I didn't get an invitation." Phillip replied: "Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss we'd have loved her to be there. A vital and much-loved part of the show."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.