Fern Britton inundated with support after emotional confession

Fern Britton was flooded with support after she made an emotional confession about her grown-up children.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former This Morning presenter - who has been adjusting to life following her split from celebrity chef Phil Vickery in recent years - revealed how she would do anything to go back in time to spend time with her four kids.

"Grown up children successfully navigating their independent lives are a blessing, but oh what I wouldn't give to have a few days with them as small children again [heart emojis]," she tweeted.

Her followers flocked to respond, with one writing: "Oh I know the feeling." Another said: "Sometimes the days are endless but the years have gone by so fast. I wish I could remember the last day they held my hand. I would have never let go."

A third post read: "Daughters birthday today, 22 years old, and living hundreds of miles away. Proud of the independence, but god I miss giving her a cuddle today."

Fern, 65, later followed up with another post which read: "I'm so happy that I'm not alone in this! Just to kiss them and cuddle them and read to them in their clean Jim jams… I love you all SO much xxxx."

Fern has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts

The author and her ex-husband Phil announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share 21-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with former husband Clive.

Last year, Fern touched upon the next chapter in her life after her split from Phil. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."

Asked whether she has found anyone since the split, Fern commented: "I'm not considering dating right now. I haven't been seeing anyone and nobody has approached me, which is nice, too.

"If someone came along who was lovely and kind and we didn't have to live together – if he had his life and I had mine – that might be perfect. But on the other hand, life is pretty bloody perfect right now and I'm happy with my company, so meeting someone would simply be icing on the cake."

