Shania Twain's appearance in new photo leaves fans saying the thing

Shania Twain has been busy bringing the house down on her Queen of Me Tour, but even off-stage she knows how to turn heads.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker took to Instagram during a break from performing recently and posted a snapshot of herself which caused a stir amongst her fans.

In the image, Shania was dressed casually in black lycra pants, sneakers and a coat and she wore a baseball cap and scarf as she posed in front of a decorative wall.

She captioned the post: "Exploring and making some new friends in Salt Lake City. Who’s coming out to the show tonight???"

Shania's social media followers commented on her youthful appearance and they loved her Edmonton Oilers hat.

The star recently unveiled a new look which fans couldn't get enough of. Shania took to the stage in a pink top and sparkly skirt which she'd teamed with edgy fishnets and a statement red wig!

The country music queen hailed it as one of her favorite tour looks so far and added a photo of it to Instagram along with a caption that read: "Fun fact! We put together the pink outfit backstage in Madison and then I wore it onstage 3 nights later!! I think it might be one of my favorite looks so far. Denver – you're up next!! Get ready to rock out tonight."

The singer is 57 years old, and she looks just as incredible as ever, sporting an array of sultry looks both on and off stage. An earlier show saw Shania take to the stage in tiny leather hotpants as she belted out her tunes.

Her beautifully toned legs looked gorgeous, and she paired the shorts with a leather jacket and crop top, fishnet tights, sky-high platform shoes, and even a pink cape.

© Getty Shania attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Her Queen of Me tour has been a reinvention for Shania with her opting for more daring looks and crazy wigs, dazzling audiences night after night. The singer's tour, which is titled after her latest album, kicked off on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and will run throughout the year, until November 11.

Those who have already attended the show have raved about it in the comments section under her posts, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."

See more of her latest looks below.

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

© Getty Images She wowed on stage with this look

© Getty Images The Canadian country star out on the road

Shania and husband Frédéric Thiébaud at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

© Photo: Getty Images Shania sported a head-turning look at the Grammys

