Shania Twain is an absolute goddess in tiny leather mini-shorts

Shania Twain is constantly turning heads on her Queen of Me tour, and when she played Seattle during the week, she unveiled one of her most daring looks to date.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer dazzled the assembled crowds in a series of daring outfits, including the tiniest pair of leather mini shorts that were going. The daring item showed off her beautifully toned legs as she paired them with a small leather jacket and crop top, fishnet tights, sky-high platform shoes and even a pink cape. Whew!

The star continued to rock the dramatic transformation that she has undergone in recent weeks with her long platinum blonde hair lighting up the arena.

In the caption, the iconic country singer shared: "The Seattle #QueenOfMeTour show was so amazing!! I'm having so much fun right now experimenting with different looks. Next up we have 2 shows in beautiful Vancouver starting tonight! See you soon."

Fans were enchanted by the stunning set of looks as one enthused: "Thank you for an amazing weekend. Second time seeing you in the last year," and a second added: "I love the colors! So much energy and passion, you are a real inspiration."

A third wrote: "Oh goodness the fierce Shania is back!!!" and a fourth commented: "Canadian Beauty! Can't tell if it's her real hair, love all her looks!"

The star also had plenty of fans defend her new style after some followers complained about her change of look, with one penning: "This comment section is not it. Shania is gorgeous no matter what. Period."

Her tour kicked off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington and is set to conclude on November 11.

Shania took to Instagram to commemorate the beginning of her tour, sharing a photo of her straight off of the stage and on to her next location.

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

Throughout promo for her new album, fans of Shania have seen no shortage of the star donning a variety of wigs, and for the new photo, she opted for platinum blonde, long and straight tresses.

The rest of her look consisted of a corset style unitard in black, paired with polka-dot fishnet tights and black thigh-high boots, but it was her adorable companion that stole the show, a little Pomaranian she is holding up next to her face in the photo.

"Thank you Seattle," Shania wrote in her caption next to a pink heart emoji, adding: "On my way to catch a plane in the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" outfit," plus the hashtag "Queen of Me Tour.

Those who have already attended the show raved about it in the comments section under the post, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."

