Shania Twain shares rare photos of very private son Eja amid time away from home

While Shania Twain is largely private about her personal life, and keeps her first and only son, Eja, out of the public spotlight, she made a worthwhile exception for Mother's Day.

The star shares one son, Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, with her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange. Shania and the music producer married in 1993, and welcomed their son in 2001. They divorced nine years later in 2010.

While little is known of the 21-year-old, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker gave a rare glimpse in her adorable Mother's Day post.

Shania took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt video montage of photos of her and Eja, all ones from when he was a baby.

One sees him cuddled up with a German Shepard, another one hitting the slopes with his mom, both bundled up in puffer jackets, plus another one, a black and white portrait, sees the mom-of-one endearingly looking at her newborn.

The star captioned the heartfelt post with: "#HappyMothersDay to all the mothers out there!" and congratulations quickly poured in in the comments section under the post, with one fan writing: "Happy Mother's Day to you, can't wait for your concert this evening in Winnipeg! Best Mothers Day gift!" as others added: "Happy Mother's Day! May it be a beautiful one full of love," and: "Beautiful queen, happy Mother's Day to you," as well as: "Happy Mother's day Shania, I hope you have a wonderful day."

Shania shared some adorable throwback photos

Shania set the short but sweet video montage to her song "Number One" from her latest album, Queen of Me – her first in six years which she is currently performing on tour – lyrics of which include: "My number one, my number one, baby," and: "Oh, you're my number one love."

Though the song is a love song meant for a partner, it's special for Shania and her son, who is credited as a songwriter on the pop number. "So cool you and your son collaborated on this song!" wrote another fan.

© Getty Shania and Mutt made very few public appearances in their time together

It's a step in the direction of his father's footsteps, who is a collaborator on some of his ex-wife's biggest hits, such as the iconic "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," plus "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Any Man of Mine."

Though Shania shares little of her son, she recently posted a snippet of her time in the studio, recording a cover of Howlin' Wolf's 1960 song "Spoonful," which was originally written by Willie Dixon, inspired by time spent with Eja.

© Getty Shania was 36 in 2001 when she welcomed Eja

She wrote in the caption at the time: "I was listening to Howlin' Wolf with my son Eja when I got the idea to cover 'Spoonful' for my @spotify Singles," and explained: "My voice is more gravelly now and I thought it would be super fun to try it with a song like this! It was a pure indulgence on my part and the moment we heard it together was so sweet."

Aside from Eja, Shania also has a stepdaughter, Johanna, who is the same age as Eja. She is the daughter of the "Giddy Up" singer's now husband, Frédéric Thiebaud. The couple married in 2011, after both of their former partner's had an affair with each other, and they subsequently split from them.

© Getty The former couple in 2005

© Getty Shania and Mutt were together for 17 years, and he has since retired from public life

© Getty The singer is currently on her Queen of Me Tour

© Getty Shania and Frédéric married in Puerto Rico in 2011

