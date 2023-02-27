Shania Twain is glowing in loved-up selfie with husband Frédéric Thiébaud The Queen of Me singer and Swiss businessman have been married since 2011 and live in Switzerland

Shania Twain has busy times ahead of her with her Queen of Me Tour coming up, so she is soaking up time at home with her husband Fréderic Thiébaud as much as she can.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, live in Switzerland, where the singer has lived since the early days of her fame, having moved abroad back in 1990.

Winter may be rapidly ending and making way for spring, but their latest selfie proves they are still enjoying the winter wonderland they get to call home.

Frédéric took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet selfie with Shania, both glowing as the sun shined on their faces, and snowy mountains towered behind them.

Shania is seen smiling ear to ear wearing black oversized sunglasses and a puffer jacket, while her husband appears to be much more brave when it comes to the cold, donning simply a gray Lacoste polo shirt.

He captioned the post simply with a string of red heart emojis, though it didn't stop fans from taking to the comments section and gushing over the rare glimpse into the couple's life.

The couple live in a total winter wonderland

"The most adorable couple," one fan wrote, as others commented: "The most attractive couple I've ever seen," as well as: "All smiles! Lovely," plus another fan added: "You two look amazing."

Shania and Fréderic have been dating since 2009. They got engaged in December of 2010 and married a month later, on New Year's Day in Rincón, Puerto Rico, a popular surf town on the island's western coast.

Shania has opened up about bonding with her now-husband over their respective divorces

They met back in the 1990s, when the Switzerland native was still married to the Queen of Me singer's former friend and employee, Marie-Anne Thiébud, who Shania's own ex, Robert "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with.

They each have one child from their respective previous marriages. Shania shares 21-year-old Eja with her ex-husband,, while her now-husband has a daughter, Johanna, of the same age.

